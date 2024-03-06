PM Srettha revs up plans for Thailand’s Formula One debut

Photo by Brian McCall via Unsplash and Facebook/ เศรษฐา ทวีสิน - Srettha Thavisin

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to meet with representatives from the renowned world of Formula One (F1) during his official trip to France in a bid to host an F1 event in Thailand.

PM Srettha spoke to the media at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on March 4, discussing his upcoming trips to Australia, Germany, and France. He revealed that his first destination would be the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Australia.

The 62 year Thai prime minister stated his intention to hold discussions with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet regarding the facilitation of travel between Thai and Cambodian citizens, resolving the issue of PM 2.5 pollution, and addressing overlapping territorial areas. Subsequently, he planned to meet with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Bin Ibrahim to explore business and economic matters concerning the provinces in the Deep South.

PM Srettha shared that he will also discuss the exchange of knowledge in the education and agricultural sectors with Australian representatives before heading to Germany on March 6 to participate in the International Tourism Berlin (ITB).

Later in the day, the Thai PM is scheduled to travel from Germany to Paris in France. He plans to meet with President Emmanuel Macron and attend the world’s leading real estate market event, Le marché international des professionnels de l’immobilier (MIPIM).

The Bangkok-born premier added that he aims to promote various Thai products to the leaders of each country and discuss the Schengen visa exemption for Thai tourists which he once discussed with German Foreign Minister Tobias Lindner in September last year.

Highlights of the visit to France include a meeting with a representative from Volkswagen and discussions with the F1 organiser. The Thai prime minister expressed his ambition to invite Volkswagen to establish a factory in Thailand and also wanted the F1 team to consider Thailand as an F1 host.

F1 is a premier international auto racing series featuring high-speed, open-wheel cars. It involves a series of races known as a Grand Prix, where teams and drivers compete for the championship, showcasing technology and skill on diverse circuits worldwide.

The PM is expected to return to Germany on March 13 before travelling back to Thailand around 1 pm on March 14.