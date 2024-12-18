Thai man tricked in car sale scam with fake nurse in Nonthaburi

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:00, 18 December 2024| Updated: 17:00, 18 December 2024
168 2 minutes read
Thai man tricked in car sale scam with fake nurse in Nonthaburi
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A man from Nonthaburi found himself entangled in a sophisticated scam involving a fake nurse and a fraudulent car sale, resulting in a loss of half a million baht.

A 30 year old man, Thawatchai, filed a complaint with Tevagrit Maneerat, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Bang Yai Police Station, Nonthaburi, after being deceived by a 41 year old woman named Ketsinee who sold him a white Toyota Fortuner with a false registration.

Advertisements

The second-hand vehicle, supposedly worth 550,000 baht, was presented with a fake sales contract at a car showroom in Chiang Mai. However, just five days after the purchase, police seized the vehicle as it turned out to be a rental car reported missing by a company in Chiang Mai.

Ketsinee rented the car on November 29 and sold it to Thawatchai the very next day. She replaced the original red license plate with a white one that bore no registered owner. Further investigations revealed that all the documents related to the sale were forged.

Related news

Thawatchai recounted that a broker, known only as Bee, initially introduced him to the car, claiming it was a showroom display. Thawatchai was convinced of the vehicle’s legitimacy due to the transaction taking place at the showroom, complete with receipts and a full set of keys.

“Receiving the car at the showroom made me feel secure about the purchase. The person who brought the car was dressed as a nurse, which added to her credibility.”

Thawatchai suspected that Ketsinee was not acting alone and believed that more than two people were involved in the scam, given the elaborate setup and the presence of another individual posing as a car salesperson to collect the down payment.

Advertisements

Five days after the purchase, a person claiming to be the car’s rightful owner appeared with a key, leading to the vehicle’s confiscation by the police. Thawatchai expressed his shock, as he had been led to believe the car was legally his, emphasising the need for potential buyers to be extremely cautious and verify the authenticity of all documents and the identity of the seller.

Thai man tricked in car sale scam with fake nurse in Nonthaburi | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Tevagrit Maneerat highlighted that the case involved four main parties: the rental company claiming ownership of the vehicle, Thawatchai as the victim, the police station in Bueng Kan responsible for the vehicle’s seizure, and the showroom in Chiang Mai where the fraudulent transaction took place.

Bang Yai Police Station is coordinating with other jurisdictions to gather evidence and statements. The investigation has been handed over to the Mae Jo Police Station, as the fraud occurred within their area of responsibility.

Meanwhile, the rental company filed a complaint with the Phu Phing Ratchaniwet Police Station in Chiang Mai, accusing Ketsinee of embezzlement. Thawatchai’s case involves fraud due to the falsified documents.

The police are also examining whether Ketsinee genuinely works as a nurse, as any misrepresentation could further substantiate the charges of fraud against her. Her criminal history shows involvement in several cases dating back to 2007, with warrants issued as recently as 2024 for theft.

Police urge individuals considering car purchases to meticulously verify all vehicle and financial documents to avoid falling prey to similar scams.

As the investigation unfolds, law enforcement aims to uncover the full extent of the fraudulent network and bring those responsible to justice, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Apply for international driving licences via Paotang app in Thailand Politics News

Apply for international driving licences via Paotang app in Thailand

5 hours ago
Thailand goes high-tech: New E-Visa set to transform travel Bangkok News

Thailand goes high-tech: New E-Visa set to transform travel

5 hours ago
Call centre bust: 5 Japanese scammers nabbed in Thailand Crime News

Call centre bust: 5 Japanese scammers nabbed in Thailand

5 hours ago
Hair today, gone tomorrow: Bangkok cops snip illegal Myanmar barbers Bangkok News

Hair today, gone tomorrow: Bangkok cops snip illegal Myanmar barbers

5 hours ago
Thailand rolls out red carpet with bigger rebates for filmmakers Economy News

Thailand rolls out red carpet with bigger rebates for filmmakers

5 hours ago
BB gun vendors spark shootout on Pattaya Walking Street (video) Crime News

BB gun vendors spark shootout on Pattaya Walking Street (video)

5 hours ago
Teen girl murdered by drug-induced killer in Krabi Crime News

Teen girl murdered by drug-induced killer in Krabi

6 hours ago
Former monk&#8217;s reckless driving leaves two girls critically injured Road deaths

Former monk’s reckless driving leaves two girls critically injured

6 hours ago
Thai man tricked in car sale scam with fake nurse in Nonthaburi Central Thailand News

Thai man tricked in car sale scam with fake nurse in Nonthaburi

6 hours ago
Thailand’s first F1 race planned for Bangkok’s Chatuchak by 2027 Bangkok News

Thailand’s first F1 race planned for Bangkok’s Chatuchak by 2027

6 hours ago
Young man confesses to fatal stabbing of teen in Samut Prakan Central Thailand News

Young man confesses to fatal stabbing of teen in Samut Prakan

6 hours ago
Entertainment worker assaulted at Surat Thani party Crime News

Entertainment worker assaulted at Surat Thani party

6 hours ago
AMLO freezes assets worth billions in major fraud crackdown Bangkok News

AMLO freezes assets worth billions in major fraud crackdown

7 hours ago
Thai couple arrested for illegal online gambling in Mae Sai Crime News

Thai couple arrested for illegal online gambling in Mae Sai

7 hours ago
Squid vendor’s bribery allegation shakes Pattaya officials Crime News

Squid vendor’s bribery allegation shakes Pattaya officials

7 hours ago
Thai husband shoots wife dead after alleged affair with tomboy Crime News

Thai husband shoots wife dead after alleged affair with tomboy

7 hours ago
Thai Cabinet approves increase in foreign worker quotas Business News

Thai Cabinet approves increase in foreign worker quotas

7 hours ago
Police officer killed in Kamphaeng Phet migrant smuggling incident Crime News

Police officer killed in Kamphaeng Phet migrant smuggling incident

8 hours ago
Jet ski accident off Phuket coast leads to tourist&#8217;s tragic death Phuket News

Jet ski accident off Phuket coast leads to tourist’s tragic death

8 hours ago
Five injured in Kamala pickup vs tuk tuk smash Crime News

Five injured in Kamala pickup vs tuk tuk smash

8 hours ago
Thai man assaults wife after discovering her sex-for-drug deals Crime News

Thai man assaults wife after discovering her sex-for-drug deals

8 hours ago
PEA to sue firms for illegal cable use on power poles Bangkok News

PEA to sue firms for illegal cable use on power poles

8 hours ago
Teen dies in Lopburi motorcycle crash with slide truck Road deaths

Teen dies in Lopburi motorcycle crash with slide truck

8 hours ago
Ten-wheeler crash in Ang Thong claims driver&#8217;s life Central Thailand News

Ten-wheeler crash in Ang Thong claims driver’s life

9 hours ago
Blanket coverage: Cops nab fugitive napping in the rain Crime News

Blanket coverage: Cops nab fugitive napping in the rain

9 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Call centre bust: 5 Japanese scammers nabbed in Thailand

Call centre bust: 5 Japanese scammers nabbed in Thailand

Published: 17:46, 18 December 2024
Hair today, gone tomorrow: Bangkok cops snip illegal Myanmar barbers

Hair today, gone tomorrow: Bangkok cops snip illegal Myanmar barbers

Published: 17:40, 18 December 2024
Thailand rolls out red carpet with bigger rebates for filmmakers

Thailand rolls out red carpet with bigger rebates for filmmakers

Published: 17:34, 18 December 2024
BB gun vendors spark shootout on Pattaya Walking Street (video)

BB gun vendors spark shootout on Pattaya Walking Street (video)

Published: 17:26, 18 December 2024
Check Also
Close