Thai man tricked in car sale scam with fake nurse in Nonthaburi

A man from Nonthaburi found himself entangled in a sophisticated scam involving a fake nurse and a fraudulent car sale, resulting in a loss of half a million baht.

A 30 year old man, Thawatchai, filed a complaint with Tevagrit Maneerat, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Bang Yai Police Station, Nonthaburi, after being deceived by a 41 year old woman named Ketsinee who sold him a white Toyota Fortuner with a false registration.

The second-hand vehicle, supposedly worth 550,000 baht, was presented with a fake sales contract at a car showroom in Chiang Mai. However, just five days after the purchase, police seized the vehicle as it turned out to be a rental car reported missing by a company in Chiang Mai.

Ketsinee rented the car on November 29 and sold it to Thawatchai the very next day. She replaced the original red license plate with a white one that bore no registered owner. Further investigations revealed that all the documents related to the sale were forged.

Thawatchai recounted that a broker, known only as Bee, initially introduced him to the car, claiming it was a showroom display. Thawatchai was convinced of the vehicle’s legitimacy due to the transaction taking place at the showroom, complete with receipts and a full set of keys.

“Receiving the car at the showroom made me feel secure about the purchase. The person who brought the car was dressed as a nurse, which added to her credibility.”

Thawatchai suspected that Ketsinee was not acting alone and believed that more than two people were involved in the scam, given the elaborate setup and the presence of another individual posing as a car salesperson to collect the down payment.

Five days after the purchase, a person claiming to be the car’s rightful owner appeared with a key, leading to the vehicle’s confiscation by the police. Thawatchai expressed his shock, as he had been led to believe the car was legally his, emphasising the need for potential buyers to be extremely cautious and verify the authenticity of all documents and the identity of the seller.

Tevagrit Maneerat highlighted that the case involved four main parties: the rental company claiming ownership of the vehicle, Thawatchai as the victim, the police station in Bueng Kan responsible for the vehicle’s seizure, and the showroom in Chiang Mai where the fraudulent transaction took place.

Bang Yai Police Station is coordinating with other jurisdictions to gather evidence and statements. The investigation has been handed over to the Mae Jo Police Station, as the fraud occurred within their area of responsibility.

Meanwhile, the rental company filed a complaint with the Phu Phing Ratchaniwet Police Station in Chiang Mai, accusing Ketsinee of embezzlement. Thawatchai’s case involves fraud due to the falsified documents.

The police are also examining whether Ketsinee genuinely works as a nurse, as any misrepresentation could further substantiate the charges of fraud against her. Her criminal history shows involvement in several cases dating back to 2007, with warrants issued as recently as 2024 for theft.

Police urge individuals considering car purchases to meticulously verify all vehicle and financial documents to avoid falling prey to similar scams.

As the investigation unfolds, law enforcement aims to uncover the full extent of the fraudulent network and bring those responsible to justice, reported KhaoSod.