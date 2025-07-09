Thailand Video News | Trump targets Thai imports with 36% tariff in escalating trade push, Thailand bans monkey labour in coconut industry amid global backlash

Tensions are flaring across Southeast Asia and beyond, with new U.S. tariffs on Thai and Cambodian goods reigniting global trade battles, a leading Thai human rights lawyer sentenced to 29 years sparking international concern, and major crackdowns on crime and policy shifts sweeping the region. From animal welfare reforms and storm disasters to shifting diplomatic dynamics.

Phuket authorities have clarified that bars and entertainment venues can serve alcohol on major Buddhist holidays, including Asarnha Bucha Day. This announcement from Provincial Police Chief Maj. Gen. Sinlert Sukhum addresses prior confusion over alcohol bans. The decision aligns with a Royal Gazette order permitting sales in hotels, airports, and licensed venues, while regular businesses must still follow national alcohol laws. Officials stress the need for public safety and preventing underage access. This clarification is expected to support Phuket’s tourism sector while respecting religious observances.

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 36% tariff on Thai imports as part of a wider set of sanctions on over a dozen countries. These tariffs, ranging from 25% to 40%, will begin on August 1, 2025. Thailand and Cambodia face some of the highest rates. Originally paused for negotiations, the tariffs have now been extended through an executive order. Trump has urged affected nations to reach agreements before the deadline to avoid penalties. This move could strain diplomatic ties and raise costs for US consumers as global markets brace for the impact.

Arnon Nampa, a leading human rights lawyer in Thailand, has received an additional two years and four months in prison for royal defamation and sedition, increasing his total sentence to over 29 years. The charges stem from a 2020 protest speech critical of the monarchy. This is his 10th conviction under Thailand’s strict lèse majesté law, all of which are under appeal. Nampa remains in detention while facing four more pending cases. His co-activist, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, was convicted in absentia. Rights groups argue these harsh sentences reflect a significant crackdown on dissent in Thailand since the mass protests began in 2020.

Authorities in Phuket have arrested a 41-year-old Swedish man and a 32-year-old Thai woman for cocaine possession and distribution. The pair was apprehended outside a convenience store in Patong, with links to a condo in Rawai. Police seized 15.37 grams of cocaine, packaging materials, a weighing scale, two iPhones, and a car. Facing serious charges under Thailand’s strict Narcotics Act, both individuals are part of a larger crackdown on drug offenses in tourist areas, particularly involving foreign nationals.

Thailand’s coconut industry has officially banned monkey labor, a practice long criticized by animal rights groups and global retailers. On March 27, major producers and the Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to commit to ethical reforms. This change follows international boycotts that cost the industry around ฿2 billion annually. Producers are now investing in traceability systems and developing tree varieties that can be harvested humanely. This decision marks a significant turning point for animal welfare and the sustainability of Thailand’s ฿25 billion coconut industry.

Jokia, a blind elephant rescued from Thailand’s logging industry, has transformed from a reclusive, traumatized animal into a nurturing grandmother figure. At the Save Elephant Foundation, she has formed a deep bond with a rescued calf named Lek Lek and her mother, Moloh Loh. Now inseparable, the trio roams the pastures together, embodying resilience and hope. Their story illustrates the healing power of animal connections, reminding us of the compassion and love that can flourish in the animal kingdom.

The United States will impose a 36% tariff on all Cambodian exports starting August 1, 2025, citing a persistent trade imbalance. President Trump informed Prime Minister Hun Manet that Cambodia’s unfair tariff policies could lead businesses to relocate production to the US. He also warned of additional tariffs if Cambodia retaliates. Key sectors like garments, footwear, and agriculture, which depend on the US market, may face significant disruptions. Cambodia has not yet responded to these developments.

Typhoon Danas hit Taiwan’s west coast with winds reaching 220 km/h, resulting in two deaths and over 630 injuries. The storm downed 700 trees, damaged 650 power poles, and left over 710,000 homes without electricity. Flights were cancelled and train services reduced. While the storm is weakening, it is expected to reach eastern China soon. Taiwan’s president has called for preparedness due to significant infrastructure damage, and mainland China has increased its emergency response.

Ngo Thi Theu, wife of Le Khac Ngo—Vietnam’s most wanted forex fraud suspect—has been arrested in Thailand while trying to flee to Turkey. Le Khac Ngo, known as “Mr. Hunter,” is involved in a $208 million scam affecting over 2,600 victims through fake trading platforms. Authorities also arrested Nguyen Thi Thuy, the accountant for TikTok influencer “Mr. Pips,” a key accomplice. Police are urging victims to come forward and have seized over VND5.3 trillion in assets related to the case.

The Philippines has summoned China’s ambassador to protest sanctions against former senator Francis Tolentino, which bar him from entering China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Beijing accused Tolentino of harming bilateral relations after he supported maritime laws opposed by China and criticized alleged Chinese disinformation campaigns. The Philippine government called the sanctions a violation of mutual respect between sovereign nations. Tensions are rising between the two countries, especially over the South China Sea, where China rejects a 2016 international ruling invalidating its extensive territorial claims.