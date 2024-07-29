Thailand PM faces ousting over controversial appointment

Picture courtesy of Travel Daily News

Debate is intensifying over whether Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin should be ousted from office following his controversial decision to appoint Pichit Chuenban, a former convict, as a PM’s Office Minister in the latest Cabinet reshuffle.

Former senator Wanchai Sornsiri expressed confidence that the Constitutional Court will likely dismiss the case against PM Srettha, pointing out that no court ruling has been made on the specific crime that would prevent Pichit from taking up the ministerial position.

Pichit was accused of attempted bribery in 2008 while representing former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra in a contentious land case. Although he was sentenced to six months in jail, Wanchai clarified that this was for contempt of court, not for attempted bribery.

Wanchai also mentioned that the Thai premier had sought the Council of State’s opinion regarding the matter, indicating that the 62 year old prime minister was committed to adhering to legal procedures.

In contrast, former Democrat MP Thepthai Senpong predicted that the Bangkok-born Srettha is likely to be removed from office and replaced by Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who enjoys substantial support from conservative factions.

“The political circumstances are changing. Most members of the new Senate have good ties with Bhumjaithai. The recent golf date between Anutin and Thaksin at a resort in Nakhon Ratchasima is a sign that a compromise has been reached.”

The controversy began when a group of 40 caretaker senators filed a petition with the Constitutional Court in May, demanding PM Srettha’s removal for allegedly violating the constitution by appointing Pichit. They argued that Pichit was unsuitable for a cabinet role due to his 2008 conviction for attempting to bribe Supreme Court officials with a paper bag containing 2 million baht.

Pichit resigned from his ministerial position just before the court accepted the petition, a move seen as an effort to shield the Thai PM from legal complications.

The Constitutional Court is set to deliver its verdict on the case against PM Srettha tomorrow, July 39, reported Bangkok Post.