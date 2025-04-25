Talk not tariffs: ASEAN plays it cool as trade war heats up

As Washington rattles the tariff sabre, ASEAN isn’t taking the bait, instead doubling down on diplomacy and pledging to keep trade ties intact with the US, its second-biggest partner.

ASEAN has made it crystal clear: it’s sticking with multilateralism and won’t retaliate against US tariff hikes. That’s the message from Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan after a special virtual summit of economic ministers from ASEAN nations and Timor-Leste to hammer out a joint response to America’s latest trade manoeuvres, announced on 5 April.

“The focus is on dialogue, not division.”

Pichai added that remains committed to keeping regional supply chains running and ensuring small and medium-sized businesses aren’t caught in the crossfire of a looming trade war.

The meeting resulted in a joint ministerial statement reaffirming ASEAN’s status as a “comprehensive strategic partner” of the US and its intention to seek “balanced, long-term solutions” through the ASEAN-US Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership.

To that end, ASEAN has launched a new Geoeconomics Task Force, which will keep a close eye on US economic policy, provide strategic recommendations, and strengthen collaboration between governments and the private sector, Bangkok Post reported.

The bloc is eyeing future cooperation in high-growth sectors such as AI, digital tech, electric vehicles, semiconductors, renewable energy, and sustainable food systems, all seen as key to unlocking the region’s next wave of growth.

Pichai revealed that talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, which began late last year, are gaining traction. A formal sit-down is being scheduled to push forward a deeper economic partnership, in line with PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s goal to elevate Thailand’s role as a top US trade ally.

Thailand, which has been preparing for tariff negotiations since the end of 2024, is expected to benefit from a 90-day tariff reprieve offered by Washington to countries open to striking a deal.

The numbers speak volumes. In 2024, US-ASEAN trade reached a hefty US$477 billion (around 17 trillion baht), with Thailand alone accounting for US$74.5 billion, including a US$35.4 billion surplus in Bangkok’s favour.

Top Thai exports to the US include electronics, garments, rubber products and machinery, while imports from America range from vehicles and agri-goods to electrical components and textiles.

With the trade winds shifting, ASEAN is staying the course, charting a steady path through turbulent economic waters, with talks not tariffs leading the way.