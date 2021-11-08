Thailand to welcome British Foreign Secretary as part of Southeast Asia visit

The British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, will visit Thailand as part of a Southeast Asia trip that will also see her travel to Malaysia and Indonesia. According to a Reuters report, the purpose of the week-long trip is to strengthen the UK’s economic and security ties in the region.

The UK is increasingly looking to countries beyond Europe as it seeks to forge ties with other regions, following its controversial departure from the EU. Truss says the Southeast Asia visit reflects the region’s importance to Britain.

“I want to position Britain where the future growth is and to think about who our major partners will be in 2050 and beyond. Southeast Asia will be the engine of the global economy and I want Britain to be part of that, upgrading our economic and security relations with the region to reflect its growing importance.”

The Foreign Secretary will travel to Malaysia on Sunday, with plans to meet with leaders and foreign ministries both there and in Thailand. According to the Reuters report, topics up for discussion include trade and cooperation on defence and security, as well as increasing investment in the digital and tech sectors. While in Indonesia, Truss is also expected to hold talks on foreign policy matters such as Afghanistan and Myanmar, while seeking closer cooperation on counterterrorism measures and cyber security.

SOURCE: Reuters