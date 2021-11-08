Village chief in Isaan calls police after mistaking mannequin for naked man

Police in the Isaan province Ubon Ratchathani received a call from the village chief Friday afternoon reporting that a naked man was standing by a resident’s home, but when officers went to approach the man, they discovered it was just a mannequin.

According to The Pattaya News, the Bang Yang village headman Mongkolchai Phongsri called the Don Mod Daeng Police Station to report to the neighbourhood because a man, possibly mental ill, was naked and standing by someone’s home, scaring villagers. Once police saw it was just a male mannequin, villagers had their laughs and the village headman apologised for calling police, adding that maybe it’s time for a new pair of glasses.

In a similar situation last year, a sex doll in a cardboard box dumped near the side of the road was mistaken for a dead body. A man found the box in the tall grass near his home in Samut Prakan. He started to open the box and saw hair and what appeared to be the body of a human woman wrapped in a white cloth.

SOURCE: Pattaya News