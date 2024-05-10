Thailand to host first Southeast Asian WUWM conference

Image from Sawasdee Thailand

Thailand made a significant stride in the global agricultural sector as it was chosen to host the World Union of Wholesale Markets (WUWM) annual conference for the first time in Southeast Asia. The event, scheduled for May 15-17, 2024, at The Athenee Hotel in Bangkok, will showcase Thailand’s status as a leading agricultural hub with an extensive tour of Talad Thai, the largest fully integrated wholesale agricultural market in the ASEAN.

The WUWM, a network of wholesale market operators with members in over 40 countries, is collaborating with the Thai Agricultural Wholesale Market Association (TAWMA) and Talad Thai to bring this prestigious international conference to Bangkok.

It will serve as a pivotal gathering for stakeholders in the wholesale agricultural and fresh food industry.

The WUWM Bangkok 2024 conference focuses on the theme Wholesale markets at the forefront of food supply chain innovation: How can technologies make markets more relevant, more efficient, and more diversified?

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Director-General, Zhu Dongyu, is honoured to deliver the keynote address, highlighting the conference’s significance.

The conference will cover various topics, including Asia’s relevance to the world, digital transformation of wholesale markets, bridging the supply chain gap with Southeast Asia, and sustainability challenges.

TAWMA President and shareholder of Talad Thai, Pradit Phatraprasit emphasised that the WUWM annual conference is an essential global event attracting leading figures from the wholesale agricultural and fresh food sectors.

This year, over 300 participants from around the world have confirmed their attendance, marking a pivotal moment for Thailand and Talad Thai to demonstrate their capabilities and readiness to meet future global demands, reinforcing their position as a regional agricultural trading hub.

In addition to the conference, attendees will visit Talad Thai to observe the market’s infrastructure, operations, and modern processes.

This visit coincides with Thailand’s fruit season, offering a spectacular display of local produce such as durian, mangosteen, mango, long kong, salak, rambutan, and lychee, ready to impress the delegates with the country’s agricultural richness.

The WUWM Bangkok 2024 conference is not just a milestone for Thailand but also a testament to the country’s growing influence in the global food supply chain, showcasing innovative practices and the potential for technological advancements to transform the way wholesale markets operate, reported Khaosod.