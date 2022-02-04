Thailand to discuss travel bubble with China and Malaysia this month

Thai tourism officials plan to hold talks with their counterparts in Malaysia and China for travel bubble schemes allowing quarantine-free travel between the countries. Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, shared with Thai media that the ministry plans to talk with the two Asian counties about a sealed route this month.

Piphat says they plan to start discussions with China this week while on a trip for the Winter Olympics in Beijing. He added that discussions with Malaysia at the start at end of the month as the Malaysian Prime Minister has a meeting scheduled with Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The Deputy of the Tourism Council of Thailand, Wichit Pakobgoson, says there is no chance Thailand will see Chinese tourists during the first half of this year, but he does say the country can welcome the tourists in the second half of the year if officials quickly discuss a travel bubble with China.

He also added that the government should lift Covid-19 prevention measures in tourism after the reopening registration for the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme. Thailand tourism recovered at just 1% due to strict measures while the others like Dubai, UAE, Maldives, and Turkey recovered a lot because tourists are just required to get fully vaccinated.

Another deputy of the TCT, Marisa Sukosol Nunepakdee, says 2022 is the “golden year” for tourism in Thailand, with an influx of travellers anticipated to make up for the two years of lost revenue during the pandemic.

SOURCE: Bangkokbiznews