Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases, provincial totals

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

35 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via อนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล (Public Health Minister)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration recorded 2,310 new Covid-19 cases today and 43 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total count since the start of the pandemic last year to 187,538 Covid-19 infections and Covid-related death toll to 1,375. There are now 46,876 active cases. The active case count has been steadily declining over the past few days after the wave peaked last week at more than 50,000 active cases.

The latest wave of Covid-19 has been the most severe more than 150,000 cases reported since April 1. Of those cases, more than 30,000 were inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons. 102 of today’s confirmed cases were reported at correctional facilities. Cases among inmates have been declining over the past week. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily Covid update in English, credits the Department of Corrections for the drop in cases, saying it “stepped up” to control the spread of Covid-19 among inmates.

Active testing has been rolled out at prisons across Thailand to detect and contain the virus. Officials are also working on vaccinating prison staff and inmates. Prisoners who are due for release must be placed in quarantine before leaving the prison.

Natapanu also notes that the daily number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 is higher than the number of new infections. Today, the CCSA reported 2,310 new cases and 3,035 recoveries.

“We have new recoveries that exceed new cases… again. That’s very good news, hoping there will be a trend.”

Bangkok remains the epicentre in the latest wave with 788 infections reported today, raising the total count since April 1 to 50,461. Cases remain high in surrounding provinces. 308 cases were reported in Pathum Thani, 209 in Samut Prakan and 132 in Nonthaburi.

Vaccine update

Since Thailand started its mass vaccination campaign this week, 1.2 million doses have been administered. More than 5 million doses have been administered since February 28. The Thai government is working to vaccinate more than 700,000 medical staff and Natapanu says 99% have received their first dose of the vaccine while 84% have received both doses. Thousands of people living in residential areas in Bangkok’s congested Khlong Toey district are being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Private organisations are now allowed to procure Covid-19 vaccines. An announcement was posted in the Royal Gazette, making it official. The CCSA has allowing private organisations to procure vaccines will help Thailand reach its goal of vaccinating 50 million people to reach herd immunity.

Schools reopening

The Ministry of Education has approved for public schools to reopen on Monday, expect for schools in “dark red” zones such as Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan. Provincial disease control committees, chaired by the local governors, can decide whether to reopen. Schools must abide by strict Covid-19 control measures.

Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases, provincial totals

Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Trending