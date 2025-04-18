Malaysian PM meets Myanmar junta boss in Bangkok hotel

Malaysian PM meets Myanmar junta boss in Bangkok hotel
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

In a move shaking up Southeast Asian diplomacy, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has become the first ASEAN chair to meet face-to-face with Myanmar’s military leader — and he did it in a Bangkok hotel.

The unannounced one-hour sit-down between Anwar and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing took place yesterday, April 17, during Anwar’s two-day working visit to Thailand. Also spotted at the table was former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, a key figure in Anwar’s advisory team, adding further intrigue to the surprise meeting.

Anwar described the exchange as “frank and constructive,” adding that it focused heavily on the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Myanmar following the deadly earthquake that rocked the country late last month.

“As ASEAN Chair, it is my duty to engage all stakeholders in the interest of regional stability and the well-being of the Myanmar people. Such gestures are a meaningful signal. We continue to encourage all parties to engage seriously in the interest of Myanmar’s stability and the well-being of its people.”

According to Malaysian state news agency Bernama, the talks touched on the urgent deployment of a field hospital and broader efforts to restore normalcy.

Anwar emphasised the need for swift and coordinated humanitarian support, reaffirming ASEAN’s commitment to its Five-Point Consensus, while stressing the exceptional nature of this face-to-face meeting.

Photo of Thaksin Shinawatra and Anwar Ibrahim in December 2024 courtesy of Thai PBS World

The meeting also acknowledged a rare move by the junta, the recent release of 4,800 detainees, as a tentative step toward political de-escalation.

Anwar isn’t done yet. He’s scheduled today to meet with representatives from Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government (NUG), which is leading resistance efforts against the military regime, reported Thai PBS World.

This two-pronged approach, meeting both the junta leader and the opposition, is a significant break from the usual ASEAN playbook and could signal a new, more pragmatic direction for the regional bloc in addressing Myanmar’s prolonged crisis.

While Anwar insisted the Bangkok meeting was purely “on humanitarian grounds,” critics and observers will be watching closely to see if this diplomatic dance leads to any lasting impact, or just more polite photo ops.

