Jealous Thai man attacks wife and mother-in-law with pestle

A Thai man consumed by a jealous rage surrendered to the police after brutally attacking his wife and mother-in-law with a pestle. The source of his anger and jealously? His wife always dressed nicely for work.

The 32 year old Sujittra escaped her abusive husband, Thanakrit, by travelling in her neighbour’s truck from the southern province of Chumphon to seek help from social media influencer Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet in Bangkok.

Sujittra revealed to Gun that she had been in a relationship with Thanakrit for two years. While they did not have any children together, Sujittra had two children from her previous marriage. She explained that their relationship was fraught with frequent arguments, culminating in a violent incident on October 25 last year.

According to Sujittra, Thanakrit attacked her with a pestle and a glass bottle before continuing to beat her. When her mother intervened, she too was assaulted with the pestle.

Both Sujittra and her mother filed a complaint against Thanakrit at Pathio Police Station. Following the assault, Sujittra fled to Bangkok with the help of her neighbour. Meanwhile, Thanakrit reportedly stole Sujittra’s motorcycle and fled their shared home to evade arrest.

On Saturday, January 18, Thanakrit contacted officers at Pathio Police Station, expressing his intention to surrender. He awaited their arrival in the central province of Samut Sakhon before being transferred to Pathio Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Thanakrit admitted that he and his wife frequently argued because he felt jealous of her appearance when she went to work. He claimed he loved Sujittra and had no intention of harming her but insisted he did not steal her motorcycle. Thanakrit argued that he contributed to the loan repayments for the vehicle, believing he had partial ownership.

While admitting to his wrongdoing in assaulting his wife and mother-in-law, Thanakrit stated he wished to clear his name regarding the theft accusation.

Channel 7 reported that Thanakrit faces three charges including:

Section 297 of the Criminal Law: physically assaulting another person and causing severe injury. The offence carries a penalty of imprisonment for six months to 10 years and a fine ranging from 10,000 to 200,000 baht.

Section 295 of the Criminal Law: physically assaulting another person and causing mental or physical injury. The penalty is up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Section 334 of the Criminal Law: stealing property of another person. The penalty is imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to 60,000 baht.