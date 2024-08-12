Thailand on alert as WHO considers mpox emergency declaration

Picture courtesy of India Today

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is on high alert as the World Health Organisation (WHO) considers declaring a monkeypox (mpox) outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Permanent Secretary Dr Opas Karnkawinpong of the Ministry of Public Health revealed that the WHO’s recent report highlighted an increase in mpox cases in Africa. This year, 15 countries have reported cases, with over 90% occurring in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and 70% of those affected being children. The mortality rate stands at approximately 5%.

Recent cases have been most prevalent in Uganda, Kenya, and Rwanda, all situated to the east of DR Congo. The ministry expressed concern over the significant rise in mpox patients compared to last year, said Dr Opas.

“Previously, monkeypox was primarily found among adults. However, the emergence of the Clade Ib sub-strain has led to a rapid increase in cases among children. This strain is more easily transmitted through close contact with patients who have pustules or secretions containing the virus, or through sexual contact with infected individuals.”

The WHO recently convened a meeting to discuss whether to declare the mpox outbreak a PHEIC, which would allow for the mobilisation of resources to countries experiencing severe outbreaks.

According to AFP, the WHO is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to determine whether to trigger its highest alert level in response to the mpox outbreak spreading across several African nations.

In Thailand, the Ministry of Public Health has tasked the Department of Disease Control with enhancing screening measures at international communicable disease control checkpoints and hospitals. The department is coordinating with both Thai nationals and foreigners travelling from affected countries to monitor and report any symptoms to communicable disease control officers, reported Bangkok Post

In May, Thailand’s Department of Disease Control issued a warning about a significant rise in mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, cases following the Songkran festival, with the majority of cases reported in Bangkok. The Thai authorities are urging vigilance and advising the public to monitor for symptoms.

From January 1, 2022, to May 28, 2024, Thailand has recorded 794 monkeypox infections and 11 deaths.