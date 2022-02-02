Thailand
Thailand News Update | Thailand to target Saudi tourists to Pattaya
Around 2,500 travellers flew into Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday… the first day of the rebooted Test & Go program. The passengers arrived on 46 different flights. Just some quick maths suggests that’s around 54 people per flight… glad I’m not running those airlines.Most of the arrivals came from Malaysia and Singapore, and a few from European destinations as well.To be clear, none of yesterday’s arrivals were under the new Test & Go program which only opened for registration yesterday morning at 9am.Travellers are now required to take two PCR tests, one on the first day of arrival and another on the fifth. They also have to stay in an SHA+ hotel for those two days… all of that pre-paid with the receipts uploaded when you apply for your Test & Go Thailand Pass.Whilst many of the arrivals at the moment are Thais, business people and expats, the country’s tourism sector is wary about the more complicated Test & Go reboot is going to bring the flood of tourists the TAT and Tourism Ministry believe. We’ll keep you updated on the progress of the relaunched Test & Go here at The Thaiger.
The Thai / Saudi love-in is still in full swing. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed tourism businesses in Pattaya to prepare a travel roadshow for upcoming ministerial visits to Saudi Arabia in order to promote tourism and develop relations between the two nations.Following the directive, the TAT governor met with the Pattaya entrepreneurs group “One Voice” to reveal the PM’s trip to Saudi Arabia along with cabinet members and TAT officials (of course), although the date has not been set for the travelling expo at this stage.According to the governor, the main goal is to attract Saudi tourists to visit Thailand and promote the country’s tourism industry, which he said will have a significant impact on the Thai economy.Early plans are reportedly in the works to promote Pattaya as a “HUB” for tourism from Saudi Arabia, particularly Islamic tourism, with plenty of halal foods, local mosques, a growing Muslim community, hotels with Muslim-friendly prayer rooms, and family-friendly tourist attractions that are acceptable to Islamic visitors.And as we all ponder that last paragraph, we’ll quickly move onto the next story….
——————————————————————————————————————————————————Authorities have slapped the Phuket taxi driver, who is accused of overcharging a Thai passenger after an argument over the fee went viral, with a 2,000 baht fine, and have ordered him to go through etiquette training. The driver charged a Thai traveller 600 baht for a roughly 15 minute drive from the Kamala Beach area to a hotel near Patong Beach.The traveller had tried to book a ride through the applications Grab and Bolt, but drivers on both platforms refused, apparently due to fears from what they described as a taxi mafia. The traveller says the fare was listed as 168 baht on his Bolt app. He and his girlfriend decided to hail a taxi, but when the driver told them the ride was 600 baht, they got into a debate and then the police became involved.The traveller filmed the altercation, where the driver can be seen yelling that the fare is 600 baht, and the videos were widely shared on social media. The driver swore at the passengers and told them to call the police, adding that officers won’t do anything because “they are friends”.According to Phuket Police Commander, the driver is now under investigation for causing fear by threatening and intimidating. The police say they are gathering more evidence from CCTV footage and asking more witnesses about the situation before pressing additional charges.
——————————————————————————————————————————————————Two Chinese men have been arrested for allegedly defrauding more than 1,000 people for more than 2 billion baht by luring them in to make high investments on an online shopping application. Police in both Bangkok and Chiang Mai received complaints from those who had lost money in the alleged scam.According to the chief of the 191 Patrol and Special Operation Division, Pol Maj Gen Somboon Thiankhao, the two suspects have been found at their condominium in RamIntra district after following complaints.Four computers, 10 cell phones, and 57 passbooks with ATM and mobile phone SIM cards were seized by police, who also discovered a total of 2 billion baht being transacted, with 1.4 billion baht being transferred to other bank accounts and the rest being laundered through cryptocurrencies.During questioning, the two suspects told police that they came to Thailand to work in the financial services for a monthly pay of 30,000 baht each and reportedly denied that they had misled others.Now they are being charged with exploiting electronic money and operating without work permits in the kingdom and have been transferred to Khok Kram police, along with all of the things confiscated, as the investigation has now been expanded to find their collaborators.
——————————————————————————————————————————————————
In the past several months, 76 inmates have escaped from Thai correctional facilities, a significant increase when compared to the previous year. The Thai Justice Minister says most of the prisoners escaped during their 14 day quarantine at a temporary prison or hospital, which remains a requirement before being housed in the general prison population. For a long term approach to managing the situation, the minister says the Department of Corrections will organise a prison system to offer a specific area for the new inmates to quarantine as the Covid-19 situation is ongoing with no clear end in sight.
——————————————————————————————————————————————————And as Myanmar marks its first anniversary after the 2021 military coup, streets in some of the country’s main cities were nearly deserted. Opponents of military rule held silent vigils to mark the coup de tat (French word… koo day tar) that sparked deadly chaos and destroyed the country’s tentative steps towards democracy with Aung Sun Su Kyi at the helm.The US, Britain and Canada imposed new sanctions on the Burmese military and joined other countries in calling for a global halt in arms sales to Myanmar.Since its bloody suppression of protests in the months following the coup, the military has faced armed resistance on multiple fronts in outlying areas from groups allied with the ousted government.Yesterday, an explosion took place during a procession of military supporters in Tachileik, right on the border with Thailand’s Chiang Rai province. The blast killed two people, according to witnesses, and wounded more than 30 others.
Covid-19 update
-8,587 new cases
-(131 from abroad)
-22 deaths
-83,094 in care
-8,485 discharged from care
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
10-year visa to attract engineers and IT experts, boost technology development
Streaming services rake in more than 815 million baht, emerge as Thailand’s new cash cow
Greek travellers in Phuket claim 200,000 baht in cash was stolen from their car
Bangkok man stops car, releases snakes, cuts himself in bizarre ritual-like act
Inmate with Covid-19 escapes from Koh Samui Hospital, officials set 20,000 baht bounty
Thailand News Update | Thailand to target Saudi tourists to Pattaya
Thai government sets up “fake news centres” to combat misinformation
Police officer faces at total of 9 charges for speeding and hitting eye doctor at a crosswalk
Proposals to up foreign ownership quota for condos, extend leasehold rights rejected
Social media users angered by sale of Wordle to New York Times
Bang Sue station offering lower dosage of Covid vaccines for booster shots
Hotels now required to confirm paid room bookings and PCR tests with government
Test & Go website crashes on 1st day I GMT
Slow trickle of travellers through Suvarnabhumi on day 1 of Test & Go reboot
Rights group calls on Thai government not to deport Laos activist
Countdown to February 1, one day to go before Test & Go resumes
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
Countdown to February 1 – opening Thailand’s tourist floodgates?
Pattaya shop reports old foreign man dies during massage
Tomorrow, Thailand opens its borders to the world (terms & conditions apply)
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
Fundraiser for survivor, funeral for victim of the attack on 2 British men
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
Foreign man in Pattaya arrested for allegedly trying to fight locals
Koh Samui hotel, business owners call for PCR test price cut to draw in Test & Go tourists
Krabi rescue volunteer catches giant king cobra with bare hands
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
Thailand News Update | Oil pipeline leak south of Pattaya
WARNING: Thailand Pass spoof email with malicious links
Oil spill threatening tourism recovery on Thailand’s Koh Samet
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Pattaya3 days ago
Countdown to February 1, one day to go before Test & Go resumes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tomorrow, Thailand opens its borders to the world (terms & conditions apply)
- Expats4 days ago
Fundraiser for survivor, funeral for victim of the attack on 2 British men
- Bangkok2 days ago
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
NeoCoV could be ‘3 times more lethal’ than Covid-19, IF it gains key mutation for humans
- Phuket2 days ago
Traveller calls police over high fare charged by Phuket taxi driver
- Bangkok4 days ago
Chinese New Year uptick in BKK arrivals, but mostly domestic
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Pattaya braces for reopening of “Walking Street” ahead of the US troops visit