Australian man arrested over child sexual abuse charge | The Thaiger

Crime
Australian man arrested over child sexual abuse charge
Thailand’s Crime Suppression Division police have arrested 63 year old William James Petrie, an Australian man living in Central Thailand on sexual abuse charges in his home country. He was arrested at his house in Chachoengsao, east of Bangkok, where he was living with his Thai wife and her family.
The man’s wife, whose identity has been withheld, said she was shocked to learn her husband was wanted over sexual abuse crimes.
Officials said the arrest was made at the request of the Australian embassy in Thailand. Mr Petrie faces a charge of sexual abuse of children under 10 years old in the Australian state of New South Wales.
Although there is no modern extradition agreement between Australia and Thailand, Mr Petrie will be returned to Australia under the 1911 extradition agreement as Australia remains a member of the British Commonwealth and the historical treaty will apply.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Gang of 6 steal 5 motorbikes from Ayutthaya police station
A police officer of the Ruea Police station in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, said “while he was reorganising confiscated bikes parked in the police station he had noticed that there were 5 motorbikes missing .”
Authorities have now arrested 19 year olds Sipakij Kantaklin and Chachwan Rummana from Saraburi province, northeast of Bangkok. The 2 suspects worked with 4 teenagers and used 4 motorbikes to commit the crime.
The 2 suspects were brought to the Tha Ruea station where they pointed out exactly the locations where the stolen motorbikes were parked. They also revealed to the police that they had to climb a 1.5 metre fence into the station. They then carried the motorbikes and took them out behind the station to escape along the railway tracks.
The suspects had informed the officials of an incident that lead then to steal 4 motorbikes.
Previously police from the Tha Reau station had taken his motorbike as evidence due to his bike being modified into a racing bike. The suspect, keen to get his motorbike back, hatched a “cunning plan” with 5 other friends.
On the night of March 22, they cut the power off to where the motorcycles was stored and climbed over the fence. They waited until a train was passing by the station to carry the motorbikes out behind the station.
They realised that the plan worked so came back a few more times. A total of 5 motorbikes were stolen from the station, including the suspect’s original motorbike.
The case led to the arrest of the 2 suspects along with 4 teenagers. All 6 have now been prosecuted.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Village elder stomped and gored to death by wild elephant
A village elder in the central Thailand Tha Takiab district was stomped and gored to death by a wild elephant while collecting mangoes last night.
Relatives told police that 53 year old Chalermphol Sukthawee, the elder of Moo 10 in Tha Takiab, was last seen leaving his home around 3pm yesterday. When he didn’t return home his family formed a search party where several hours later they made a gruesome discovery.
Mr Sukthawee was found dead near a mango tree at the base of the Langka mountain range. The family informed the police of the discovery at 7:45 pm.
Investigators say Mr Sukthaweel suffered a fractured skull and showed signs of goring and stomping, injuries consistent with an elephant attack. Elephant tracks were discovered 10 metres from his body.
Anek Wongsa, assistant head of Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary, says forensic evidence suggests only one elephant was involved. He speculates the elephant came down from the mountain to eat mangoes and surprised Mr Sukthawee while he was picking the fruit.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Not recommended: Smoking marijuana at a police checkpoint
Montri demanded that the officers take him to prison while he prepared all the stuff he would need while imprisoned which including a cutting board he uses to separate the seeds and stems from his marijuana (aka. ‘essential items’).
After he was all packed, he sat down in his pick up truck to enjoy some well deserved munchies. Baffled by the boldness, officers complied with his request but it was when officers took him to the police station that reality set in for Montri and he went berserk and had to be contained.
Afterwards, the police found that the alcohol level in his blood exceeded the legal limit and he was formally arrested and his wish was granted.
SOURCE: The Nation
