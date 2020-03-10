Thailand News Today, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 | The Thaiger

Thai road toll, worst of the year yesterday

Yesterday 90 people, including 2 foreigners, died in Thailand. This was the year’s single worst death toll day on Thailand’s roads this year. 3,200 lives have already been lost this year. 69 deaths were motorcyclists, 2 were foreigners and 2 children died as well.

Hotting up in northern Thailand

Hot, damn hot! The Thailand Meteorological Department says that a “thermal low” currently covers upper Thailand, while westerly winds prevail over the region, making the weather hot to very hot in some parts of the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East regions. Unpredictable weather and hotter days are normal for this time of the year leading up to Songkran.

“The weak westerly winds prevailing across the South and the Gulf will bring isolated rains in the South. From March 12-16, another high pressure from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea while the southeasterly winds bring moisture from the South China Sea to the Northeast, the East, the Central and the lower North.”

Cabinet meets today to discuss power costs stimulus

Amongst other pressing issues at today’s cabinet meeting, the Thai PM and ministers will consider four economic measures proposed by the Energy Ministry that would assist low-income earners, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.

The measures have been collated and endorsed y the Energy Policy Management Committee for consideration at today’s meeting.

Coronavirus cases ‘stabilise’ around Asia

We go through the Asian countries and review their current exposure to the Coronavirus Covid-19 virus