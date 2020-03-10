Thailand News Today, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today, Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Thai road toll, worst of the year yesterday
Yesterday 90 people, including 2 foreigners, died in Thailand. This was the year’s single worst death toll day on Thailand’s roads this year. 3,200 lives have already been lost this year. 69 deaths were motorcyclists, 2 were foreigners and 2 children died as well.
Hotting up in northern Thailand
Hot, damn hot! The Thailand Meteorological Department says that a “thermal low” currently covers upper Thailand, while westerly winds prevail over the region, making the weather hot to very hot in some parts of the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East regions. Unpredictable weather and hotter days are normal for this time of the year leading up to Songkran.
“The weak westerly winds prevailing across the South and the Gulf will bring isolated rains in the South. From March 12-16, another high pressure from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea while the southeasterly winds bring moisture from the South China Sea to the Northeast, the East, the Central and the lower North.”
Cabinet meets today to discuss power costs stimulus
Amongst other pressing issues at today’s cabinet meeting, the Thai PM and ministers will consider four economic measures proposed by the Energy Ministry that would assist low-income earners, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.
The measures have been collated and endorsed y the Energy Policy Management Committee for consideration at today’s meeting.
Coronavirus cases ‘stabilise’ around Asia
We go through the Asian countries and review their current exposure to the Coronavirus Covid-19 virus
Business
Thailand CP Group’s take over bid for Tesco Asia
The 332.6 billion baht deal between the UK’s Tesco-branded Asian interests and Thai conglomerate CP Group, is coming under scrutiny as there are fears it could lead to a mega-retail monopoly. In the deal, the Chareon Pokphand Group will acquire all of Tesco Asia. CPAll and CPF informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand of their surprise investment in Tesco Asia yesterday.
Before the deal can be approved by the Trade Competition Commission, the chairperson of the anti-trust commission, Sakon Varanyuwatana, says that the impact of such a buy-out must be assessed.
“We are waiting for the parties involved to submit details of the deal , under which Chareon Pokphand Group will acquire all of Tesco Asia.”
“The commission had closely monitored reports on its progress but refrained from making comment as it could affect ongoing negotiations and the stock prices of both parties.”
The commission says they expect both Tesco and CP to provide full disclosure about the financial arrangements before they can expect to seek approval from the commission. CP All already operates 8,127 7-eleven stores across Thailand.
“It might amount to a market monopoly and power over other retail store chains if it also acquires the Tesco Lotus brand.”
Tesco announced yesterday the sale of its business in Thailand and Malaysia to CP Group in a deal valued around US$10.6 billion (332.6 billion baht).
A few details about the proposed deal indicate the Charoen Pokphand Group and Charoen Pokphand Holdings would acquire 40% of Tesco Asia’s business in the Thailand and Malaysia, its subsidiary CP All Public Company 40%, with Charoen Pokphan Foods Public Company holding the balance of 20% via its wholly-owned subsidiary CP Merchandising Company, according to The Nation.
SOURCE: The Nation
Politics
Cabinet meets today to discuss power costs stimulus
Amongst other pressing issues at today’s cabinet meeting, the Thai PM and ministers will consider four economic measures proposed by the Energy Ministry that would assist low-income earners, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.
The measures have been collated and endorsed y the Energy Policy Management Committee for consideration at today’s meeting.
The four measures for consideration include a 3,000 baht refund to each household which paid the 3,000 baht insurance fee for installation of each electricity meter. (Electricity meters ALL work in Thailand whereas the meters in taxis have an almost 100% failure rate)
There are about 21.5 million households and small businesses which have paid the insurance fee. Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong estimates that the meter refund scheme would cost the government about 30 billion baht.
The second recommended measure is to freeze the electricity charge for households at 3.5 baht per unit for up to three months.
The third measure would provide a six month extension of power charge payments for households, small businesses and hotels for April and May.
The proposed measure to provide 2 x 1,000 baht handout stimulus packages to low-income earners for was scrapped by the Thai PM yesterday.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus
Worst case scenario – Thailand loses 10 million tourists this year
Thailand’s tourist industry could be decimated in the wake of the world coronavirus outbreak. Tourism accounts for an estimated 16% of Thailand’s total GDP.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand governor, Yutthasak Supasorn, says that, in a worst case scenario, Thailand could bleed 10 million of it’s projected 40 million tourist arrivals this year. He says his estimates were based on whether “the Covid-19 outbreak is not contained soon”.
“In the worst case, the number could fall to 30 million foreign tourists or about 10 million lower than last year.
From January 25 – February 29, the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand decreased by 40% compared to the same period last year. Not surprisingly, 81% of the drop was the Chinese tourist market.
“As for revenue from foreign tourists, we estimate 1.5 billion baht this year, or about three-quarters of last year’s total revenue.”
Speaking to the media, the TAT governor remained upbeat about the country’s prospects to recover from the affects of the outbreak on Thailand’s tourism.
“We believe that the outbreak could be controlled by the end of March, which means April could be the lowest point for foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand.”
“After that the number will start growing again by July. However, if the lowest point is delayed to May, it would take at least three months or until September to see an increase in the number of tourists again,” according to reports in The Nation.
Governor Yutthasak added, that by the end of this week, TAT should have a conclusion on whether it should organise any official activities for this year’s Songkran Festival.
“We will discuss with the private sector soon as there are public concerns about Covid-19 spreading by throwing water,. However, we still believe that the festival can be held by adjusting the form and focus on cultural aspects of Songkran.”
SOURCE: The Nation
