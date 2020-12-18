Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Final day of the week and a busy week of news. Please catch up with our other information videos at our YouTube Channel. While you’re there, please subscribe and click the bell for notifications.
Thailand’s top epidemiologist warns against shortening quarantine
Whilst the CCSA announced yesterday they were going to conduct yet another enquiry into shortening quarantine for arrives in the country,Thailand’s top epidemiologist has repeatedly warned against opening Thailand back up to tourism.
Now that health officials have started a 1-month study to determine if the mandatory quarantine period can be cut down to 10 days, senior doctors are again warning health officials to stick with the 14 day quarantine period. They says reducing the mandatory quarantine period could lead to more local transmissions, and possibly another outbreak.
There’s been a battle in the past 3 months between the TAT and tourism officials demanding the quarantine time to be shorted or scrapped, whilst health and medical officials are countering the economic needs with the harsh realities of the impact of Covid in other countries.
Satirical fashion show leads to lèse majesté charges
A satirical fashion show has led to a pair of young pro-democracy activists, one just 16 years old, to be charged with violating Thailand’s strict lèse majesté laws.
Both of them attended the “People’s Runway” rally on Silom Road back in October. One was dressed in traditional Thai dress, and is accused of mocking a royal consort, while the other wore a cropped T-shirt top, allegedly mimicking some unroyal attire captured in the past.
Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code prohibits insulting or defaming the Royal Family. Breaking the law carries a punishment of 3 to 15 years in prison. More than 2 dozen activists involved in recent pro-democracy rallies, including several protest leaders, are facing charges under the draconian law.
Back in June this year the Thai PM told the media that HM the King had expressly requested officials not to use the lese majeste laws. The Thai government said at the time that they could use the Computer Crime laws instead.
Phase 2 of travel stimulus may be cancelled due to fraud, as PM said to be “furious”
Officials are considering cancelling the next phase of the government’s domestic tourism stimulus campaign, after multiple cases of fraud emerged.
To date, over 200 people have been prosecuted for corruption in the domestic travel campaign, as well as in other government stimulus schemes. The Tourism Authority of Thailand says that, in conjunction with the Tourism and Sports Ministry, it has filed a police report against more than 500 hotels and other businesses.
The discovery of the fraud cases had prompted officials to postpone the addition of another 1 million discounted hotel rooms, a decision that has already impacted bookings for the New Year period. But Nation Thailand is reporting that the “We Travel Together” program may end up dropped altogether.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is said to be furious over the reports of corruption, ordering the authorities to punish those involved.
WHO praises Thailand’s unity as key to successfully tackling Covid-19
Thailand has received plaudits from the World Health Organisation who have laid praise on the Kingdom for its unity and ability to control the early days of the pandemic and keep its population safe.
Unity between Thailand’s public and social sectors, healthcare workers, local organisations, and individuals, has been key to tackling Covid-19, according to the World Health Organisation. WHO director general Tedros was speaking yesterday at an online address to Thailand’s National Health Commission Office when he made his remarks.
According to him, unity between all sectors in the country, coupled with strict health and safety measures, helped Thailand fight off the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, Thailand’s Health Minister is warning that the war against the pandemic is far from over, pointing out that until the widespread administration of a vaccine, health measures such as social distancing and mask-wearing will have to function as “social vaccines”.
24 hour alcohol ban for provincial elections part of a “ridiculous war on alcohol”
The sale and distribution of alcohol in Thailand, even parties serving alcohol, are banned from Saturday 6pm to Sunday 6pm, all in aid of the Provincial Administration Organisation elections.
Unless you’re Thai, you don’t need to worry about the voting although the alcohol ban will affect everyone who lives in the Kingdom.
Having a party or a wedding on the day? No problem, as long as there’s no alcohol. Violators of the ban could end up in jail for 6 months, and/or fined 10,000 baht.
The reminder of the ban has provided plenty of warning and time to stock up for the 24 hour ban if it’s going to impact you. And even though the ban has been standard practice for provincial elections, it seems to have caught many foreigners off guard who believe the ban shouldn’t apply to them.
The online response has been broadly critical of the government policy, particularly among the expat communities.
Protests
United Nations condemns Thailand’s use of lèse majesté law against minor | VIDEO
The United Nations High Commission for Human Rights has expressed shock and dismay at Thailand’s use of its strict lèse majesté law against a 16 year old pro-democracy activist. The lèse majesté law, also known as Section 112 of the Criminal Code, prohibits insulting, defaming, or criticising the Thai Monarchy, and carries a punishment of up to 15 years’ imprisonment.
UNHCR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani has called on Thailand to refrain from using the law against those exercising their right to freedom of speech, as she expressed alarm that a minor was being charged under the law. The UNHCR has repeatedly urged Thailand to amend the law to meet the Kingdom’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
“It is extremely disappointing that after a period of 2 years without any cases, we are suddenly witnessing a large number of cases, and – shockingly – now also against a minor. We also remain concerned that other serious criminal charges are being filed against protesters engaged in peaceful protests in recent months, including charges of sedition and offences under the Computer Crime Act. Again, such charges have been filed against a minor, among others.”
With Thailand’s political unrest showing no sign of ending any time soon, the UNHCR is calling on the government to refrain from bringing serious charges against pro-democracy activists who are gathering peacefully and expressing their opinion. It says such acts should not result in retaliation.
“The UN Human Rights Committee has found that detention of individuals solely for exercising the right to freedom of expression or other human rights constitutes arbitrary arrest or detention. We also urge the government to amend the lèse majesté law and bring it into line with Article 19 of the ICCPR on the right to freedom of expression.”
You can watch a video of the UNHCR statement below.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Ministry to confirm list of “quarantine” golf resorts
The director-general of the Department of Health Service Support says officials will name the golf resorts that have been approved as alternative state quarantine facilities next week. Tares Krassanairawiwong says those who enjoy a game of golf will be able to indulge their passion while in quarantine – provided they come from a “low-risk” country, that is.
Quarantining golfers are also required to book in advance with an approved golf course, test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of travelling to Thailand. and have a valid Certificate of Entry from their local Thai embassy. Aside from playing golf, they will also undergo 3 Covid-19 tests while in quarantine and, if found to be positive, will undergo hospital treatment at their own expense.
The Bangkok Post reports that 6 golf courses have applied for approval as alternative state quarantine facilities, with the Health Ministry laying down disease prevention measures to keep caddies safe. The government hopes the opportunity to indulge in a few games of golf while in quarantine will attract more visitors from places like South Korea, China, Taiwan, and Japan.
Crime
Police charge 4 with swindling co-payment scheme, investigate over 700 others
The deputy national police chief, Damrongsak Kittiprapat, says 4 people have been charged with de-frauding the government’s co-payment stimulus scheme. He adds that around 700 others are also suspected of swindling the scheme. It’s understood the 4 people charged allegedly persuaded co-payers to carry out fake transactions so that money could be redeemed under the campaign.
The Bangkok Post reports that a number of suspicious transactions were identified at a shop in the central province of Samut Sakhon, with others making purchases far from where they live, including in Chiang Mai and the southern province of Songkhla. It’s alleged the co-payers involved received between 80 and 100 baht per transaction.
The government introduced the co-payment scheme as an economic stimulus measure, to help shops and small businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It works by subsidising payments at participating stores by 50%, with transactions carried out through the Krungthai Bank’s app, Paotang.
However, Damrongsak says the Fiscal Policy Office, which administers the scheme, may press charges against corrupt co-payers, who could face prison sentences of 20 years or more. He says police are increasing their efforts to check shops and customers, to ensure the scheme is working as it should.
The first phase of the co-payment scheme began on October 23 and is due to end on December 31. Phase 2 is due to begin in January and cover another 5 million people, with the maximum subsidy amount increased from 3,000 to 3,500 baht per person for the duration of the scheme. The 10 million who are already registered will be eligible for an additional 500 baht.
The co-payment scheme is not the first stimulus campaign to fall foul of corruption. The government’s domestic travel subsidy campaign has also been subject to abuse, with over 500 hotels and other businesses currently being investigated, and enhancements to the scheme currently on hold.
