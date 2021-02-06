Tourism Minister to request 5 million vaccine doses for tourism sector | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tourism Minister to request 5 million vaccine doses for tourism sector
The Tourism Minister is planning to meet with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to request 5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for workers across 7 tourist cities. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn is also pushing for a vaccine passport scheme that would allow international tourists to return in the third quarter of the year. The 5 million vaccine doses would cover 2.5 million tourism workers, including hotel and restaurant employees, tour drivers and spa staff, in Chonburi, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani, and Songkhla.
Nation Thailand reports that tourism officials in the Kingdom aim to welcome 5 – 10 million tourists in 2021, with Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand also joining the calls for a vaccine passport scheme. There are also tentative discussions about a travel pact that would permit quarantine-free travel between ASEAN nations. The TAT is already ramping up its marketing and is in talks with hotels, tour operators, and airlines like Qatar and Emirates, to start selling all-inclusive packages to lure foreign tourists later this year.
Meanwhile, business groups on the southern island of Phuket have announced a plan to fund the vaccination of 70% of the island’s population, rather than waiting for the government’s national vaccine rollout. The president of the Phuket Tourist Association, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, says the hope is to re-open the island to foreign tourists from October 1, under a campaign known as “Phuket First October.” It’s hoped that with at least 70% of the island’s residents vaccinated, quarantine might be waived for incoming tourists. However, the plan does require government approval.
“Phuket’s private team has already negotiated to buy vaccines from private hospital chains. If the government approves the private sector guidelines, we should start injecting Sinovac’s first dose before the Songkran festival and gradually inject the private sector to complete as planned. The Phuket private sector has agreed that employees, especially in the tourism sector, will pay for vaccines themselves. For our future, we have to invest in ourselves.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Clinical trials confirm AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective
The following is a news release from biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. Thailand secured 61 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca, developed in partnership with Oxford University. With European Union’s newly-imposed restrictions on Covid-19 vaccine exports, AstraZeneca will now send a batch of 150,000 doses of its vaccine to Thailand from a factory in Asia, rather than from Italy like initially planned.
The primary analysis of the Phase III clinical trials from the UK, Brazil and South Africa, published as a preprint in The Lancet confirmed COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19, with no severe cases and no hospitalisations, more than 22 days after the first dose.
Resultsdemonstrated vaccine efficacy of 76% (CI: 59% to 86%) after the first dose, with protection maintained to the second dose. With an inter-dose interval of 12 weeks or more, vaccine efficacy increased to 82% (CI: 63%, 92%).
The analysis also showed the potential for the vaccine to reduce asymptomatic transmission of the virus, based on weekly swabs obtained from volunteers in the UK trial. The data showed that PCR positive readings were reduced by 67% (CI: 49%, 78%) after a single dose, and 50% (CI: 38% to 59%) after the two dose regimen, supporting a substantial impact on transmission of the virus.
The primary analysis for efficacy was based on 17,177 participants accruing 332 symptomatic cases from the Phase III UK (COV002), Brazil (COV003) and South Africa (COV005) trials led by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, a further 201 cases than previously reported.
Sir Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: “This primary analysis reconfirms that our vaccine prevents severe disease and keeps people out of hospital. In addition, extending the dosing interval not only boosts the vaccine’s efficacy, but also enables more people to be vaccinated upfront. Together with the new findings on reduced transmission, we believe this vaccine will have a real impact on the pandemic.”
Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, and co-author of the paper, said: “These new data provide an important verification of the interim data that has helped regulators such as the MHRA in the UK and elsewhere around the world to grant the vaccine emergency use authorisation. It also helps to support the policy recommendation made by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation for a 12-week prime-boost interval, as they look for the optimal approach to roll out, and reassures us that people are protected 22 days after a single dose of the vaccine.”
Data will continue to be analysed and shared with regulators around the world to support their ongoing rolling reviews for emergency supply or conditional approval during the health crisis. AstraZeneca is also seeking Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization for an accelerated pathway to vaccine availability in low-income countries.
The vaccine can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions (two-eight degrees Celsius/36-46 degrees Fahrenheit) for at least six months and administered within existing healthcare settings.
AstraZeneca continues to engage with governments, international organisations and collaborators around the world to ensure broad and equitable access to the vaccine at no profit for the duration of the pandemic.
COV002
COV002 is a single-blinded, multi-centre, randomised, controlled Phase II/III trial assessing the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of AZD1222 in 12,390 participants in the UK. Trial participants to date are aged 18 years or over, who are healthy or have medically stable chronic diseases and are at increased risk for being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Participants receive one or two intramuscular doses of a half dose (~2.5 x1010 viral particles) or full dose (~5×1010 viral particles) of AZD1222 or comparator, meningococcal vaccine MenACWY. Participants have blood samples drawn and clinical assessments for safety as well as immunogenicity at multiple timepoints up to one year post-vaccination. Suspected cases presenting with compatible symptoms were tested for virological confirmation by COVID-19 PCR. In addition, weekly swabbing is done for detection of infection and assessment of vaccine efficacy against infection.
COV003
COV003 is a single-blinded, multi-centre, randomised, controlled Phase III trial assessing the safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity of AZD1222 in 10,300 participants in Brazil. Trial participants to date are aged 18 years or over, who are healthy or have medically stable chronic diseases and are at increased risk for being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Participants are randomised to receive two intramuscular doses of a full dose (~5×1010 viral particles) of AZD1222 or comparator, meningococcal vaccine MenACWY as first dose and a saline placebo as second dose. Participants have blood samples drawn and clinical assessments for safety as well as immunogenicity at multiple timepoints up to one year post-vaccination. Suspected cases presenting with compatible symptoms were tested for virological confirmation by COVID-19 PCR.
COV005
COV005 is a blinded, multi-centre, randomised, controlled Phase I/II trial assessing the safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity of AZD1222 in 2,070 participants in South Africa. Trial participants are aged 18-65 years, who are living with or without HIV, are randomised to receive two intramuscular doses of AZD1222 at 5-7.5 x1010 viral particles or saline placebo. Participants had blood samples drawn and clinical assessments for safety as well as immunogenicity at multiple timepoints up to one year post-vaccination. Regular COVID-19 PCR testing is performed up to one year post-vaccination.
COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, formerly AZD1222
COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca was co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company, Vaccitech. It uses a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) that causes infections in chimpanzees and contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein. After vaccination, the surface spike protein is produced, priming the immune system to attack the SARS-CoV-2 virus if it later infects the body.
In addition to the programme led by Oxford University, AstraZeneca is conducting a large trial in the US and globally. In total, Oxford University and AstraZeneca expect to enrol up to 60,000 participants globally.
The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has already been granted conditional marketing authorisation or emergency use in close to 50 countries, spanning four continents including in the EU, a number of Latin American countries, India, Morocco and the UK.
CCSA Update: 586 new Covid-19 cases, 95% in Samut Sakhon, Bangkok reports slight uptick
586 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Around 95% of new cases were detected in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the new wave of infections. Thailand now has 7,234 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 22,644 infections and 79 coronavirus-related deaths.
While the vast majority of new cases were detected in Samut Sakhon, there has been an uptick of coronavirus infections in Bangkok because more people are “lowering their guard” when it comes to practicing preventative measures, according to spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who also represents the CCSA.
In Bangkok, social gatherings are linked to many of the local Covid-19 transmissions. Natapanu says many Covid-19 patients in Bangkok caught the virus in crowded places and many did not wear masks. Other cases were linked to workplaces, mostly in offices where coworkers were in close range of each other or during meal breaks where coworkers shared utensils.
“It’s very important to not let our guard down in Bangkok or around the country… If you hear that we are relaxing measures, it does not mean that we should put our guard down.”
Out of the new cases, 526 infections were found in active case finding primarily in Samut Sakhon. Thousands of mostly migrant workers have tested positive in the province since the December outbreak at a shrimp market in the Mahachai fishing hub. Health officials rolled out mass testing in the area to contain the virus and intensified their efforts over the past few weeks, leading to a raise in daily cases.
“If we are able to solve the situation in Samut Sakhon, we are solving the problem for the whole nation.”
47 cases were detected in hospitals or healthcare facilities, including 26 Samut Sakhon and 18 in Bangkok. 13 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.
SOURCE: CCSA
Party Covid-Cluster: Celebrity says alcohol was “secretly” brought to rooftop bar, breaking Bangkok’s booze ban
Alcohol was “secretly” brought to DJ Techin Ploypetch’s birthday party in Bangkok, the celebrity says. The January 9 party became a notorious Covid-19 cluster when the DJ and at least 25 other people tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the party. The celebrity, also known as DJ Matoom, has been criticised by many Thais for acting like he is “above the law” while many others abide by Covid-19 disease control measures.
With a new wave of the coronavirus infecting hundreds in Bangkok, city officials tightened disease control restrictions just after the New Years holiday weekend, ordering bars and entertainment venues to close as well as prohibiting alcohol sales and consumption at restaurants in an effort to limit social gatherings and slow the spread of the virus.
DJ Matoom held his birthday party at the Vertigo rooftop bar and restaurant at the top of the Banyan Tree Hotel in Bangkok’s Sathon district. The celebrity says his friend brought the alcohol to the party because the Vertigo bar staff refused to serve alcohol, following the government’s restrictions. Nation Thailand says the DJ has apologised for his irresponsible behaviour.
Many social media users in Thailand have critised the celebrity’s behavior, some comparing his infection to the Samut Sakhon governor, who had a serious Covid-19 infection after working to on efforts to contain the virus in the coastal province where thousands tested positive.
The DJ has been undergoing treatment for the coronavirus for the past 15 days. Doctors say Matoom is well enough to go home, but the celebrity has decided to stay at the hospital until he has fully recovered.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
EdwardV
Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10:20 am
Love the idea. Not sure they can pull it off that quick, but I say go for it. Was planning of Europe in September, but I think I can switch without too much regret (like none).
Interesting Phuket has already lined up the doses, now they just need the approval and of course the $$$.