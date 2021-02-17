Thailand News Today | PM parliamentary rebuke, ‘OnlyFans’ Covid alternative | February 17 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | PM parliamentary rebuke, ‘OnlyFans’ Covid alternative | February 17
Thai airlines and hotels say that the tourism crisis in the year ahead is set to dwarf last year’s in terms of its impact, a lack of customers, and an absence of government aid. Asia Aviation, the largest shareholder in Thai AirAsia, is warning that when international tourism eventually does resume, there may not be enough suppliers to meet demand as most operators have had to cut back operations and forgo leasing arrangements for planes.
Despite the government’s domestic tourism stimulus campaign, over 1.3 million airline seats, out of a quota of 2 million, remain unused. Even though the subsidy was increased from 2,000 to 3,000 baht, the low take-up shows people’s reluctance to fly at the moment, opting to travel to destinations within driving distance instead.
Meanwhile, the National Economic and Social Development Council stated that international tourism numbers are likely to drop to 3.2 million just year, half that of last year’s 6.7 million arrivals. Even the ever-optimistic Thai Tourism Minister slashed his projections for the year’s tourism in half over the past month.
The Thaiger has a full video about the severe impact of the current situation on Thailand’s airline industry on our YouTube channel.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has denied allegations made during a parliamentary no-confidence debate that he had received benefits related to illegal gambling dens.
The leader of the opposition Seri Ruam Thai Party made the assertion at the start of the 4-day debate yesterday.
The PM has rebutted the claim, claiming the information was simply taken from the media and solid evidence and witnesses had not been presented to back the claim.
He” said…. You have to find evidence and witnesses and take the case to court to prove the veracity of your allegation.”
During the opening address of the censure debate, the leader of the opposition said the they would expose irregularities in Thailand’s administration by the current government and “unmask” PM Prayut, whom they allege has had a monopoly on power and damaged the country.
This will be the second time the government is censured by the opposition in a no-confidence debate after having stayed in office for almost two years.
Thailand’s national carrier, Thai Airways, has been put to use to transport 200,000 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine from China to Bangkok, arriving next week. The CoronaVac vaccine from Chinese manufacturer, Sinovac, will be the first Covid-19 vaccine to be administered in the Kingdom.
Thai Airways flight TG675 will take off from Beijing next Wednesday morning. On board will be the first 200,000 vaccine doses, out of a total of 2 million ordered by the government from the supplier. It’s understood the vaccine will be transported in temperature-controlled containers and can be stored at normal fridge temperatures.
The Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the Food and Drug Administration will approve the vaccine for emergency use, with priority going to frontline healthcare workers and other vulnerable groups.
A human rights lawyer says a further 18 political activists, including 3 leaders of the Ratsadon pro-democracy group, could face prosecution. The Centre for Human Rights Lawyers says the activists will appear before prosecutors today, where they face charges related to last September’s protests at Thammasat University and Sanam Luang in Bangkok.
3 protest leaders have been charged with various offences including violation of Thailand’s strict lèse majesté law, which prohibits insulting, criticising, or defaming the monarchy.
Noraseth says he plans to ask for a delay to indictment proceedings for the 18 accused, to give police more time to question defence witnesses. It’s understood a number of university lecturers and MPs from the opposition Kao Klai party are willing to act as bail guarantors for the 18. However, there is no guarantee that the court will agree to bail, particularly in the case of the 3 charged with lèse majesté offences.
Whilst the Covid-19 pandemic has plunged many people around the world into financial hardship, and many individuals, including Thai citizens, have turned to producing their own home made adult content on the British social media platform OnlyFans, to make ends meet… so to speak.
Even Thailand’s harsh pornography laws don’t seem to deter desperate content creators, some of whom said they had to resort to the infamous social media platform “to get through the pandemic”.
On the platform, a visitor must subscribe to a creator for a monthly fee in order to see their pages’ content. In addition, visitors can tip the content creator directly… and 80% of the tip goes directly to the recipient.
One content creator said he’d paid off nearly 500,000 baht in debts within three months, another, previously working in hospitality, said he was earning 4 – 5 times as much and the work hours were much more flexible.
Content creators skirt around Thailand’s pornography laws because OnlyFans is a “controlled and closed” space, so it would difficult to be prosecuted.
But a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Law, says adult content creators cannot demand protection under the law when their photos and videos are unlawfully disseminated by others, as under Thai laws, the content is considered “obscene” material.
In fact, he said, they risk being prosecuted under existing laws.
Finally, and not related to the last story… Rescue workers in Bangkok received an unusual call for help from a hospital in the Nong Khaem district on Sunday. A caller from the local hospital reported that they needed help treating a man who’d got his finger trapped in a metal ring.
But when rescue workers arrived at the hospital, it was in fact the man’s penis that was stuck inside an iron ring. The hospital did not have the necessary equipment to remove the item, which was around 2 millimetres in thickness … the ring that is!
The rescue foundation says the man’s penis was inflamed and it took them nearly 2 hours to cut the ring off. It’s understood the unnamed patient was between 25 and 30 years of age and had been engaged in a sexual experiment gone wrong. The volunteer team says this is the second time they’ve had to deal with this type of misadventure.
Some Thai Airways employees accused of faking death certificates for funeral allowances
In yet another case of alleged corruption linked to Thai Airways, some employees are accused of using fake death certificates to receive funeral allowances provided through the company’s savings cooperative, causing an estimated 14 million baht in damages.
A complaint was filed today with the Crime Suppression Division by 20 members of the Savings Cooperative for Employees of Thai Airways International. Weerayut Thuankong, a representative from the cooperative, says the 26 cases of fraud back to 2013. He says they believe there could be more cases of fraud before 2013 and are asking police to step in.
“The cooperative has found that the number of members filing for funeral allowance has increased suspiciously over several years… We checked the evidence they submitted and found that the death certificates appeared to be fake, as the persons declared dead are still working for the company.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
Thailand is targeting a specific group of tourists. The rich. 70 foreign tourists are set to arrive on Sunday and a government spokesperson says they’ll be the first to undergo “villa quarantine.” They’ll spend their mandatory quarantine at a luxury resort in Phuket.
The group of 70 visitors from Brazil, Canada, France, Denmark, Ukraine and the United States are all rich, according to Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin. The group has been travelling together in a “bubble” and are flying to Thailand on a chartered aircraft from Indonesia.
For the first 5 days of their 14 day quarantine period, the tourists will stay in their rooms at the Sri Panwa Hotel in Phuket. For the rest of their stay, the visitors can use the facilities throughout the resort.
The Thai government approved the “villa quarantine” measure last year, but this is the first time tourists are undergoing the luxurious quarantine.
“If villa quarantine is successfully implemented, meaning there will not be a Covid-19 case, or infection can be effectively controlled, we will be a tourist destination in the new era.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
With many have lost their jobs over the past year due to the pandemic, some Thais have been earning an income by posting sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves on the social media platform OnlyFans, despite pornography being illegal in Thailand.
To view the content, “fans” pay for a monthly subscription. OnlyFans takes a 20% cut and the rest goes to the content creator. Apparently, people can make a lot of money. For one man in Thailand, who spoke to the Bangkok Post, he decided to post adult content on OnlyFans to help pay off his 700,000 baht. In a month, he earned 30,000 baht from subscriptions.
Concerned about the potential legal repercussions, he decided to stop posting the X-rated content and started a juice business. But the business didn’t do as well as he hoped and he started posting again on OnlyFans.
“From October onward, I earned around 200,000 baht a month just by posting nude photos… If I can keep my account at the top of the national rankings, I think I could pay all of my debt within three months.”
A 34 year old man T-shirt shop owner at the Chatuchak market says he started posting on OnlyFans because he needed the money. He’s been running the T-shirt the shop for the past 14 years, but with no tourists visiting the market during the pandemic, the shop owner struggled to stay in business.
“I’ve used almost all my savings to keep this shop alive. What else could I do, if I didn’t turn to OnlyFans?”
Under Thai law, publishing what’s considered “obscene” content online carries a punishment of up to 5 years in prison and a fine up to 100,000 baht. The OnlyFans content creators in Thailand are at risk of being prosecuted, according to Natchapol Jittirat, who is a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Law.
“According to Section 4 of the Penal Code of Thailand on Jurisdiction, if it’s uploaded inside the Kingdom of Thailand, Thai courts have the power to enforce the Computer Crime Act.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
