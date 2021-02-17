Some Thai Airways employees accused of faking death certificates for funeral allowances | The Thaiger

Thailand
Some Thai Airways employees accused of faking death certificates for funeral allowances
In yet another case of alleged corruption linked to Thai Airways, some employees are accused of using fake death certificates to receive funeral allowances provided through the company’s savings cooperative, causing an estimated 14 million baht in damages.
A complaint was filed today with the Crime Suppression Division by 20 members of the Savings Cooperative for Employees of Thai Airways International. Weerayut Thuankong, a representative from the cooperative, says the 26 cases of fraud back to 2013. He says they believe there could be more cases of fraud before 2013 and are asking police to step in.
“The cooperative has found that the number of members filing for funeral allowance has increased suspiciously over several years… We checked the evidence they submitted and found that the death certificates appeared to be fake, as the persons declared dead are still working for the company.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
DSI releases more information about major child pornography seizure at modelling agency
More information has been released about the major seizure of child pornography at a Pathum Thani modelling agency. The Department of Special Investigation, or DSI, held a press conference today and said they arrested 28 year old Danudet “Nene” Saengkaew, who ran “Nene Modeling.”
Last week, police raided the modelling agency, which was based in a neighbourhood in Pathum Thani’s Khlong Luang district, and arrested Danudet. DSI police chief says hundreds of thousands of child pornographic photos and videos were found in the raid.
“Officials found more than 500,000 pornographic images of children on computers and hard-disk drives at the agency, as well as video cameras, mobile phones, sex toys, lubricant jellies and condoms.”
Danudet faces charges violating the Computer Crime Act by uploading pornographic material into a computer system. The charge carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison and a 100,000 fine.
DSI officers have been investigating the case since 2018 after a tip from Interpol reporting that a lot of child pornography on the internet traces back to Thailand, Korawat says. The investigation first led to the arrest of 30 year old Thakorn Atthapathomchai in Bangkok last year. Thakorn allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting minors and told police he stored the photos and videos at the modelling agency in Pathum Thani.
“Investigators learned that Thakorn would contact parents via Facebook saying he was a modelling agent and would get them to bring their children in for an audition. He would then sexually assault the youngsters in a closed room.”
Nation Thailand says Thakorn has been sentenced to 9 years in prison for raping minors and violating the Computer Crime Act. Police are still investigating to determine if Nene Modeling was involved.
Nene Modeling advertises on Facebook and Instagram. Its Facebook account was created in 2013 and has more than 29,000 “likes.” Many casting calls advertised on the social media accounts say they seek boys and girls ages 4 to 12.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Phuket
Police in Phuket arrest Dutch national for alleged involvement in SPM Shopping Mall scam
Police arrested a 37 year old Dutch national who was allegedly involved in the SPM Shopping Mall website scam, which police suspect is a huge pyramid scheme that defrauded hundreds of people on the island. Police say the man was a Line administrator for the scheme and they are still searching for 40 other suspected Line ‘Admin’.
Wesley Halbach was arrested over the weekend after several Phuket residents filed complaints with police, accusing Wesley of tricking them into making an investment. People were getting paid to “click” on products as a positive rating to help boost SEO rankings, and the more they invested the more they could ‘click’, etc, etc. Many of the Admins, after acquiring ‘customers’ could earn a cash payment of 500 baht per day.
Victims say the more more they invested, the more money they would get back. Large investments led to ‘promotions’ in the ‘pyramid’, the victims say. Recently, money transfers did not go through and no one from the company could be contacted, victims say. Some members invested at least 1,000 baht while other invested around 200,000 baht, according to Kanchai Khlaikhleung from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.
“At this stage, about 1,000 people have identified themselves as victims. Many of them came with tears on their faces, as they had spent all of their savings on this investment… Most of the victims are living in Phuket and on Koh Samui. Some of them understood well how the scheme worked, some just wanted to try it, some had no idea that it was a Ponzi scheme.”
Kanchai says Wesley monitored the website and Line app every day and invited people to join. Wesley was charged with conducting an online scam and defrauding others. Reports say he was planning to flee to the Netherlands and he was detained at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.
The SPM Shopping Mall website domains were registered in China and Hong Kong. Money invested in the scheme had been transferred into 44 accounts at 4 banks overseas, but police didn’t specify which country or what banks. Police are working with transnational agencies for the investigation.
“The man, his wife and child were about to flee the country. If they could get out of the country, about 100 million baht would have gone with them, as they had already transferred it to the banks in a neighbouring country… We cooperated with Immigration officers to keep an eye on them after they took a flight from Phuket to Bangkok.”
In Pattaya last week, 200 people filed complaints with police after losing money to SPM Shopping Mall. Officers suspect 10,000 people in Thailand fell victim to the scam.
People who lost money to the SPM Shopping Mall scam should file a report on Google Forms, police say. Click HERE to file a report.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Crime
Thai woman arrested for allegedly running labour trafficking operation linked to Samut Sakhon market
Police arrested a 45 year old Thai woman for allegedly running the country’s largest illegal labour trafficking operation and bringing undocumented Burmese migrants into Thailand to work at the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the new wave of Covid-19 infections.
Ratree “Jay Phet” Vechsuwan was arrested on Friday. Police say she trafficked migrant workers for more than 5 years. Even when the border checkpoints closed due to the pandemic, police say the network was still able to bring illegal migrants across the Thai-Myanmar border.
Thousands of migrant workers in Samut Sakhon tested positive for the coronavirus since the December outbreak at the shrimp market. The outbreak shed light on problems with undocumented labour and human trafficking. Since then, police in border towns shifted their focus from cracking down on migrants crossing borders illegally to larger cases involving labour traffickers.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thai Visa
