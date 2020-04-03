image
Thailand

Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3

The Thaiger

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
hosted by Tim Newton

103 new virus Covid-19 coronavirus cases confirmed, 4 more deaths

Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand rose to 1,978 with 103 cases confirmed since yesterday, and another 4 patients dying. 

Today’s number continues a the trend of new cases in Thailand levelling out. 104 new cases were reported yesterday, 120 on Wednesday, 127 on Tuesday.

Nationwide curfew goes into action from today

A nationwide curfew goes into effect in Thailand today.

The curfew will prohibit the public from leaving their homes between 10pm and 4am. All arrivals to Thailand are banned until April 15 while the government prepares quarantine centres and field hospitals.

Exemptions from the curfew include medical and banking personnel as well as logistics workers handling consumer goods, agricultural produce, pharmaceutical products, medical supplies and equipment, newspapers, fuel, post, products bound for export and imported goods. The latest details about that story at thethaiger.com

Massive pay cuts for Thai Airways staff

Beginning tomorrow, employees of Thai Airways will no longer work and will be forced to take a significant cut in pay – some up to 50%. The announcement comes after the airline said it would halt all flights due to the Covid-19 outbreak, which has forced many countries to close their borders. Airlines around the world are becoming increasingly grounded as international travel grinds to a halt.

All public transport in Bangkok to stop in time for nightly curfew

Public transport services in the Bangkok area will be closed from 9.30pm – 4am.

Normally service hours for the MRT, BTS and Airport Rail Link end at midnight but due to the current situation, services will cease at 9.30 so staff and passengers have time to make their way home.

Bus services will finish a bit earlier so buses can reach their depots by 9pm.

More than 100 horses dead as African Horse Sickness strikes Thailand

The director-general of the Department of Livestock Developmentsays more than 100 horses in Thailand have died from African Horse Sickness.

It’s the country’s first instance of the illness, which only affects animals. Latest government data show at least 131 horses have died across 4 provinces. The government has quarantined sick horses to limit the spread of the disease. Horses that contract the illness can have fevers of over 39C, difficulty breathing and bleeding in the eyes, according to officials.

Summer storm warning for 55 of Thailand’s 76 provinces

Today Thailand’s Meteorological Department warned people in 55 northern, north-eastern, central and eastern provinces to prepare for possible “strong winds and hail from summer storms”, 

The storms are expected through to Sunday. This time of the year is also know as the bridging season between the annual dry and wet seasons. Weather can be unsettled in parts of Thailand during this time.

According to the forecast, the storms are due to the convergence of southerly and south-easterly winds, driven by the cold front over Vietnam, Laos and the South China Sea, and the increasingly warm weather over northern Thailand.

The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Onerous new document requirements for stranded foreigners announced

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Onerous new document requirements for stranded foreigners announced
PHOTO: thailande-fr.com

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau announced yesterday that 9 separate documents are now required for foreigners stranded here to extend their stay for up to 30 days. New requirements include land deeds, rental contracts, even selfies of foreigners at their accommodations, even as scenes of chaos and massive queues at immigration continue unabated. A Thai Immigration spokesman defended the inconvenience on the grounds of “national security.”

Countless long queues have been packing immigration offices around Thailand as foreigners scramble to sort out their visa situation and apply for extensions to avoid overstays. The long queues, many in stinking hot conditions around the country at the moment, are putting Thai immigration staff, and the applicants, in a dangerous NON social distancing situation.

Be aware that the same requirements may not be required at every immigration office on every day as the situation remains fluid and immigration officials are working hard to process all the paperwork and adapt to the changes in rules.

“Indeed, we are requiring more documents than usual because there are those who want to exploit the opportunity. We are doing our best to provide the best service, but bearing in mind that national security is our utmost priority.”

The new rules were brought to public attention in a photo posted yesterday by longtime British expat Richard Barrow.



Apart from the usual TM7 application form, copies of passports, and applicants’ photos, the new rules require a certificate from their respective embassies, a copy of a rental contract, a document confirming their stay at the accommodation, a copy of the landlord’s ID card and house registration, and a map showing the location of their residence.

The landlord must accompany the applicant in person when submitting the documents (!!!??###!!!???) The applicant must also provide at least four photos of themselves at the accomodation, preferably showing the house or apartment number, to prove their residency.

The spokesman said these new regulations are “in accordance with immigration protocols.”

Speaking by phone, the spokesman also shot down news reports that the Cabinet has approved automatic visa extensions for foreign tourists.

“In fact, the matter is still being deliberated.”



SOURCE: Khaosod English | Twitter/Richard Barrow

Bangkok

30 arrested for violating emergency decree, 18 teens jailed

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

30 arrested for violating emergency decree, 18 teens jailed
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

18 teenagers have been jailed for violating the Emergency Decree by holding a party and abusing drugs in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok. Yesterday prosecutors indicted the teenagers for breaching the decree, taking part in a mass gathering and drug use.

The teens were arrested on Monday after officials got a tip off from local residents. Homeowners reported illegal drugs were being taken at a party held at a raft house on the Chao Phraya River. Authorities seized marijuana, ketamine, ecstasy pills and drug paraphernalia from the teens in the house.

The court sentenced two defendants to a month in jail for defying the Emergency Decree. The remainder got four month jail terms for violating the decree and drug abuse.

Meanwhile, police in in the northern Udon Thani province, near the Laos border, arrested 12 men yesterday for gathering and drinking in breach of thedecree on Thursday. Local officials went to a house Ban Na Sai after hearing about a group of men drinking together. Police say they were disturbing the neighbours by playing loud music from a car.

The men told officers that they were debt collectors but had been laid off due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. They said they were having a birthday party for a friend before they returned to their homes in Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, and Uthai Thani provinces .

The men at first resisted arrest, saying they only partied in the house, and didn’t go out anywhere else. This prompted police to call for reinforcements to arrest them. They’ve now been charged with defying the emergency decree and face a jail term and/or a fine of no more than 40,000 baht each.

Source: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Restrictions on movement and closure of hotels in Chon Buri as Covid-19 cases rise

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Restrictions on movement and closure of hotels in Chon Buri as Covid-19 cases rise
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

The governor of Chon Buri, along with district chiefs, mayors and health personnel decided at a top level meeting yesterday on a 10 point plan to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, set to be signed and implemented today.

The measures leave any tourists still in Pattaya at the whim of hotel owners as to whether they will stay open. They include curfews measures, hotel closures, restrictions on employees leaving the province and the essential shutdown of Pattaya. No one will be able to go in or out of the resort unless absolutely necessary.

Infections in Chonburi yesterday rocketed to 61…

The new measures include…

  1. Each district sets up its own taskforce to ensure compliance with the regulations
  2. Hotels and places that resemble hotels are to close down and employees are to stay at the hotels and not leave Chon Buri. Hotels that still have guests have three days to decide whether to close down or stay open.
  3. Pattaya will be sealed off. No one will be allowed to go in or out. Checkpoints will decide on special cases.
  4. All beaches in Chon Buri are closed to any social gathering. Swimming is still allowed.
  5. Petrol stations are to close between 10pm and 5am.
  6. Some markets are ordered to close.
  7. People are asked to observe an 11pm to 5 am curfew (This appears to be superseded by the national curfew announced last night, which is effective as of today).
  8. Certain, unspecified “commercial businesses” are ordered closed.
  9. There are to be no assemblies at reservoirs.
  10. Hairdressers and barbers can remain open for haircutting only. All tattooists and nail salons are to shut.

All these regulations will apply immediately when signed by the governor, which is expected to happen today.

SOURCES: thaivisa | 77kaoded

