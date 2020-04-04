Coronavirus UPDATE: Tokyo faces climbing case numbers, makers of ‘Corona’ beer suspend production | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Coronavirus UPDATE: Tokyo faces climbing case numbers, makers of ‘Corona’ beer suspend production
The international toll has reached 1,097,810 and deaths 59,140 with no sign of a slowdown at this stage (7.30am Thai time). The world will be adding 100,000+ new case every 24 hours within the next few days unless we start to see a flattening of the curve.
The US has had another day of burden for its health system – 32,000 new cases identified and 1,320 deaths. The Covid-19 virus also continues to spread at pace throughout key European countries with Italy and Spain hit particularly hard with with death rates around the 10% mark. Iran stands out amongst Middle East countries with the worst problem by far, having amassed 53,000+ cases and 3,294 deaths. Saudi Arabia still sits at just over 2,000 cases but is seeing a small and steady rise.
Here’s the latest stats from Worldometers.com this morning…
Snippets of news from around the world…
THAILAND
Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand rose to 1,978 yesterday with 103 new cases confirmed and another 4 patients dying from Covid-19 complications. Total deaths nationwide now stand at 19.
Yesterday’s numbers reinforce a hopeful trend in Thailand of new cases levelling off as restrictions tighten across the country this week. In Pattaya, and the province of Chonburi, provincial leaders are considering aÂ full lockdown to outsiders after the rise of new coronavirus infections this week, almost half of them in and around Pattaya.
Pattaya City is ordering all hotels to alert their guests about the plan and check their numbers in the next three days before the lockdown is announced. Restrictions will include curfews, hotel closures and restrictions on employees leaving the province. Phuket added 13 new cases, reaching 100 cases in total. As with many new cases over the week, most were centred around Patong’s entertainment zone of Bangla Road.
JAPAN
In Tokyo, the daily count of new coronavirus cases has doubled over the past 7 days, from about 40 in the final days of March to 97 last Thursday and 89 yesterday. If the current trend continues, the outlook is bleak, according to an infection control specialist from Kobe University, Kentaro Iwata. He has repeatedly warned that Japan isn’t doing enough to halt the spread of the virus.
“Japan needs to have the courage to change, when we are aware we are on the wrong path. We might see the next New York City in Tokyo.”
US
Health authorities in the US have modified their position on the widespread application of non-medical masks for citizens. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending the general public wear non-medical, cloth masks in public places to help blunt the spread of the virus. The move comes after new research highlights a significant number of people who are not showing symptoms may still have the virus and are spreading it unknowingly amongst the US community.
US President Donald Trump, who remains guarded about the recommendations from his leading Covid-19 scientific advisers, said of the recommendation to wear masks… “So it’s voluntary, you don’t have to do it. I don’t think I’m going to be doing it.”
Federal emergency workers in New York say they are now working quickly to meet demand for medical supplies in the increasingly deadly Covid-19 outbreak.
MEXICO
Mexico’s largest brewing exporter, Grupo Modelo, says it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer and other brands exported to 180 countries after its business activities were declared ‘non-essential’ under Mexican government orders aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. The brewer says the suspension will go into place from Sunday.
“If the federal government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product, at Grupo Modelo we are ready to execute a plan with more than 75% of our staff working from home and at the same time guaranteeing the supply of beer.”
CHINA
A group of Chinese mountaineers have started an expedition to climb Mount Everest while the site remains closed to foreign climbers because of coronavirus. Only Chinese climbers are permitted to join the climbs this spring season because of the pandemic.
The highest mountain in the world straddles the borders of China and Nepal and can be climbed from both sides. Nepal cancelled all expeditions already whilst China has closed its side to all foreign climbers.
Two dozen+ Chinese climbers tackling the Mount Everest challenge are expected to reach the advanced base camp at an altitude of 6,450 metres today. Mount Everest’s peak is 8,848 metres.
ITALY
The number of deaths from coronavirus in Italy continued to rise steeply yesterday with another 766 fatalities . Over 6,000 patients remained in a critical condition. Italy’s overall death toll now stands at 14,681 leaving Italy as the country worst hit by the global Covid-19 pandemic.
But experts believe the real toll from the virus in Italy is likely far higher. Matteo Villa is a researcher at the Italian Institute for Political Studies and author of a new study titled ”Coronavirus: Lethality in Italy, between appearance and reality”. He claims that the death toll may have been underestimated by up to 6,000, or a third of the official total.
“For sure, the figures are wrong.”
Here’s yesterday’s ‘Thailand News Today program…

103 new virus Covid-19 coronavirus cases confirmed, 4 more deaths
Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand rose to 1,978 with 103 cases confirmed since yesterday and another 4 patients dying. Taveesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, made the announcement today. Total deaths nationwide now stand at 19.
Today’s number continues a hopeful trend of new cases in Thailand overall dropping as restrictions tighten across the country this week. 104 new cases were reported yesterday, 120 on Wednesday, 127 on Tuesday.
Taveesin cautioned that, even though the rate of new cases may be slowing, any number over 100 a day is a matter of concern. He said March saw the contagion spread throughout the entire country, warning that no province will be spared if people do not adhere to the Government’s strong advice to stay at home orders and curfew.
A nationwide curfew goes into effect in Thailand today, prohibiting the public from leaving their homes between 10pm and 4am. All arrivals to Thailand are banned until April 15 while the government prepares quarantine centres and field hospitals.
SOURCE: The Nation
Phuket reports 13 new coronavirus cases, total now 100
The southern island province of Phuket confirmed 13 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus today (Friday), bringing the total there to exactly 100. Most appear to have originated in the island’s Patong area, largely from the Bangla Road red light district.
The town of Patong was placed on unofficial curfew Wednesday as its governor issued a public decree urging residents to stay in their homes at all cost, and promising delivery of necessities to those in need to keep them from venturing out.
Details of the new cases…
Case 88: A 25 year old Hungarian man, a tourist who came in November. He has a history of visiting Bangla Road and close contact with others. He fell sick on March 26 and 35 of his contacts are considered at high risk and are being sought by authorities.
Case 89: A 62 year old German man, tourist in Phuket for many months. He too has a history of visiting Bangla Road, and had close contact with confirmed case, a Thai national who tested positive in Bangkok. Fortunately, in this case no one else is considered at risk
Case 90: A 24 year old Thai woman who works in a hotel in Patong; the same hotel as Case 69. She got sick on March 25 and 10 people are considered at risk.
Case 91: A 56 year old Thai woman, an accountant in a hotel in Nai Harn who had contact with foreigners and with confirmed case 63. She fell sick on March 14, 12 people are at risk
Case 92: A 63 year old Thai woman, a worker at a restaurant at Patong Beach. She had close contact with foreigners and fell sick on March 24, 8 people are considered at high risk.
Case 93: A 46 year old Thai woman, a masseuse in Patong who often visited Bangla Road. She had close contact with foreigners and with Case 52. She got sick on March 18, 5 people are considered at risk.
Case 94: A Thai man, aged 54, a welder who had close contact with a foreign customer. He became sick on March 18 6 people are considered at risk.
Cases 95-97: All had close contact with the same Patong masseuse, Case 81
Cases 98-100: All had confirmed contact in Pakistan with a man who died on a train in Narathwat province and was later found to be infected. The 3 travelled back to Thailand from Pakistan via on March 29.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Passengers on 2 Thai Airways flights from London test positive for coronavirus
Authorities in Nonthaburi province, just outside Bangkok, have announced that passengers of 2 Thai Airways flights from London to Bangkok may be at risk of contracting the Covid-19 coronavirus because 3people on those flights were found to be infected. The 3 passengers developed symptoms en route and later tested positive.
In a Facebook post, the Nonthaburi Provincial Public Health Office said all passengers who took TG917 flights from Heathrow (LHR) to Suvarnabhumi (BKK) on March 27 and 28 should either quarantine themselves or have themselves tested for the virus.
“A passenger in seat number 49D of TG917, which left Heathrow Airport at 9.25pm on March 27 and landed in Suvarnabhumi on March 28 at 3.51pm, was found to be infected.”
2 passengers on the same flight the following day, which departed Heathrow Airport at 9.25pm and arrived in Bangkok the following afternoon, were also found to be infected.
“The public health office says people who were on either of the 2 flights must isolate themselves at home, wear face masks and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. Those who feel ill are required to go to the nearest hospital and tell the doctors about their travel history.”
SOURCE: The Nation
