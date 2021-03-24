Thailand News Today | Dry Songkran, Prayut’s ‘spare’ political party, protest on NOW | March 24 | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Dry Songkran, Prayut’s ‘spare’ political party, protest on NOW | March 24
It’s going to be another dry Songkran in Bangkok. Last year the annual Thai New Year celebrations were cancelled altogether. This year it will be Songkran without much of the celebration. No water gun flights. No buckets of water poured over… well just about everybody. City officials say strict measures will be in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the holiday, which was extended by the government and now stretches from April 10 to 15 to promote domestic travel.
While water splashing is banned, Songkran’s traditional activities, like religious ceremonies and paying respect to elders, is still allowed, but under strict guidelines. Larger events with more than 100 people will need to submit a plan outlining disease control measures. Events drawing in more than 300 people will need permission from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. Event organisers will also have to avoid catering or hosting long meals. The same situation exists in other provinces where ambitious event organisers will have to get permission from the local councils.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is denying the formation of a “spare political party” having been registered by the ruling Palang Pracharath Party foreshadowing a snap election. He said he had no idea about a party named Ruam Thai Sang Chart having been set up.
Thai lawmakers are giving the third phase of the government’s “We Travel Together” scheme a green light to continue boosting domestic tourism. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has approved the scheme which subsidises hotel bookings. The scheme’s third phase is set to cover an additional 2 million people while the government is adding a new domestic tourism stimulus package as well.
Thailand’s famous hot and spicy shrimp soup, or tom yum goong is being nominated for inclusion on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list. Thai PBS World reports that the government has approved a proposal from the Culture Ministry that the renowned dish be put forward for inclusion.
The pro-democracy Ratsadon group has announced another anti-government protest to be held in Bangkok today. News of the rally was posted on the Facebook page of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration group, with organisers pledging to ensure the safety of participants. They say the protest is being held at the Ratchaprason intersection, adjacenct to Central World.
Officials in the southern province of Krabi are on the hunt for a group of motocross riders who rode their bikes through an historic cave considered a significant ancient site. It’s believed the thrill seekers were participating in some sort of race, and officials are now attempting to track down the race organisers as well as the participants. It’s believed there may be some local politicians among the organisers.
With pedigree cats valued at tens of thousands of baht up for auction by the Narcotics Control Board after being seized in a suspected drug network raid, animal rights activists in Thailand are calling on officials to suspend the auction.
Thailand
Thailand drafting new regulations for cannabis and hemp seeds
A new regulations for cannabis and hemp seeds imports is in the works by Thailand’s Agriculture Department. With certain parts of the cannabis plant now off the narcotics list, many are tapping into the market for CBD, or cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive component in hemp and cannabis.
With the rising demand for hemp and cannabis, the department is revising regulations to make the rules more clear, according to department’s director general, Pichet Wiriyapapha. Those importing cannabis and hemp seeds will also need to get permission from the department. He says they plan to announce the new plan on cannabis and hemp seed regulations in May.
“Now we have only four strains of hemp developed for higher fibre yield, but not for the strain for higher CBD that is currently required for cosmetics and healthcare products. That is why we do need to actively develop such a strain to respond to the high demand in the market.”
CBD is known for its relaxing effects. Although there is still little research to back the claims, many say CBD can lesson anxiety and depression as well as provide relief for muscle pain and arthritis. In Thailand, CBD is growing in popularity, but parts of the cannabis plant high in the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, are still classified as a Category 5 narcotic.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Ratsadon protester to stay in jail after court denies bail
A member of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group is staying in jail as his requests to be released on bail are being denied by Thailand’s Criminal Court. 30 year old Chukiat “Justin” Saengwong, was charged with lese majeste, inciting unrest, and breaking the Emergency Decree while taking part in protests.
Police are accusing Chukiat of placing a paper with offensive words on a portrait of Thailand’s King in front of the Supreme Court in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district. They say he was caught on CCTV, which then showed protesters allegedly setting fire to the portrait. When police asked them to stop, they allegedly threw bottles, and other projectiles.
Now, an MP applied for Chukiat’s release on bail by using his position, valued at 1.1 million baht, as security, but was denied. The court’s reasoning is that he may do the same thing again, if he is released. Protests are starting again today over the detainment and arrest of such demonstrators demanding they be released. The Ratsadon group announced its plans to rally today on the Facebook page of The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration group, with organisers pledging to ensure the safety of participants.
“March 24, 2021 bring your bags and tie your shoelaces. There will be a rally stage this time and of course rally speeches. Security will be ensured for all participants. Keep an eye out for further updates (on the planned protest]) #March24Mob #End112 #FreeOurFriends.”
At least 33 people were injured at a rally in the capital on Saturday when police deployed rubber bullets, tear gas, and water cannon in an attempt to disperse protesters. Reporters and police officers were among the injured, with one reporter having to be hospitalised for a head scan after allegedly being hit by a rubber bullet.
The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand has issued a statement condemning the shooting of reporters at protests over the weekend. Saturday night’s protest, around the Sanam Luang area of the capital, ended with at least 33 people injured, including 3 reporters.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 69 new Covid-19 cases, most in Bangkok
69 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,381 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,346 coronavirus infections and 92 deaths. Most of the cases were found in Bangkok, according to the deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foriegn Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.
“This is the first time that the number of cases found in Bangkok are higher than the number of cases found in Samut Sakhon province. To put that in numbers, in Samut Sakhon, we have 9 cases recorded for today while in Bangkok it was 43.”
The Covid-19 situation is stable in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre in the recent wave of infections, Natapanu says, crediting the strict disease control measures for containing the virus.
Out of the 69 cases reported today, 44 were local transmissions in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Tak and Pathum Thani. 17 were reported in active case finding in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon and Pathum Thani. The other 8 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.
Yesterday, the CCSA reported 401 new Covid-19 cases, with the majority of infections linked to immigrant detention centres in Bangkok. Since March 11, a total of 393 people at the detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19.
SOURCES: CCSA | Nation Thailand
