Thailand News Today | Bangkok nightspot Covid clusters, Tesco/CP merger goes to court | April 5 | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Bangkok nightspot Covid clusters, Tesco/CP merger goes to court | April 5
We’ll start off with a Covid whip around… some minor clusters popping up around parts of Thailand….
Thailand’s Chon Buri province, which includes Pattaya, has revealed 7 more Covid-19 infections today. There were another 8 yesterday. The new infections are worrying officials, who say they are the most the province has seen in 3 months. Japanese nationals are among the infections announced today, which are linked to Bangkok entertainment venues.
Yesterday, the Japanese Embassy announced that the Japanese ambassador to Thailand was confirmed as infected with Covid-19, but officials have not linked that case with the recent cluster. 110 people who were in close contact with the infected patients have been traced, isolated and tested with officials saying trace and testing is ongoing.
New Covid-19 clusters have been reported at several bars and pubs in Bangkok, primarily off Sukhumvit Road in the trendy areas of Thong Lor and Ekkamai. So far, 40 people have tested positive for Covid after visiting entertainment venues in the districts. Those who have visited bars in the Thong Lor, where most of the infections were reported, are asked to go to the website “BKKcovid19” and fill out an assessment.
The Administrative Court say they will consider a petition lodged by a group of consumer watchdogs over the Trade Competition Commission’s decision to approve the merger of CP Retail Development and Tesco Stores Thailand. Led by the Foundation for Consumers, the network of 37 consumer advocacy groups filed the petition on March 14, urging the court to issue an injunction to prevent possible negative impacts on consumers.
Thailand’s government is unlikely to join other members of ASEAN in calling for Myanmar’s junta to stop the bloodshed in the neighbouring country. Fears over receiving a flood of refugees across the Burmese border and damages to its military ties appear to be at the root of their refusal to join the other ASEAN nations, despite the Thai government’s recent claims that it is “gravely concerned” over the situation in Myanmar.
Foreigners on Koh Samui who have been caught driving while intoxicated are now teaching English to probation officers on the island as part of their community service.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 194 new Covid-19 cases, outbreak at Narathiwat prison
194 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Most cases are linked to an outbreak at a prison in the southern province Narathiwat. A number of other cases are linked to bars and entertainment venues in Bangkok.
Out of the 194 new cases, 94 cases were in Narathiwat. Most are prison inmates. Previous reports say 112 cases are linked to the prison, including 23 officers, 87 male inmates, a female inmate and a nurse. It’s unclear is today’s count reported by the CCSA is in addition to the initial 112 cases reported by the Corrections Department.
The other local infections include 46 in Bangkok, 9 in Samut Prakan, 7 in Chon Buri, 7 in Suphan Buri, 4 in Samut Sakhon, 4 in Nonthaburi, 2 in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 2 in Chaiyaphum, 2 in Chumphon, 2 in Pathum Thani, 1 in Tak, 1 in Samut Songkhram and 1 in Sa Kaew.
The other 13 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.
Thailand now has 1,386 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 29,321 coronavirus infections and 95 deaths.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Thailand to discuss travel bubble with Singapore
Thailand is looking into setting up a travel bubble with Singapore. Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry will discuss the idea this week with officials from the Singapore Embassy.
Tourism officials are also looking at potential travel bubbles with other neighbouring countries with a low number of active Covid-19 cases, such as Vietnam and Laos, according to sports and tourism minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.
“We have acknowledged that Singapore has previously run the travel bubble with Australia and New Zealand. If Singapore agrees to run the scheme with Thailand as well, we would probably be able to receive tourists from Australia and New Zealand, in addition to Singaporeans.”
Phiphat is also pushing to open the country up to visitors from the Middle East, adding that many have been vaccinated against Covid-19.
Thailand is slowly reopening to vaccinated foreign visitors. The quarantine period has been cut down to 7 days for vaccinated visitors arriving in Thailand. Phuket is set to reopen in July under the “sandbox” model where vaccinated visitors can travel to the island without undergoing quarantine (if the local population can reach a level of 70% vaccination in the next 2 months).
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Koh Samui
Foreigners charged with DUI teach English to Koh Samui probation staff
Foreigners on Koh Samui who have been caught driving while intoxicated are now teaching English to probation officers as part of their community service.
Those with a drink driving charge are ordered by the court to complete 24 hours of community service. The foreigners have been teaching probation staff basic greetings and conversational English as well as grammar and legal terms.
A 70 year old German expat with a DUI charge says he was excited to teach English for his community service hours. The staff at the probation office also say the foreigners have been enthusiastic about teaching.
Teaching English to staff at the island’s Department of Probation is a useful community service plan and also fun, probation chief Witthawan Sunthornkhajit says.
“สนง.คุมประพฤติ เกาะสมุย” ดึงเมาแล้วขับต่างชาติ ช่วยงานสังคม-สอนภาษา เสริมทักษะเจ้าหน้าที่
Posted by กรมคุมประพฤติ Department of Probation on Friday, April 2, 2021
SOURCE: Thai Visa
