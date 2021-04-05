Bangkok may soon be classified as a “red” zone following rise of Covid-19 cases | Thaiger

Bangkok may soon be classified as a “red” zone under maximum control to prevent the spread of Covid-19 following the rise of infections linked to bars and entertainment venues, primarily off Sukhumvit Road in Thong Lor and Ekkamai. Thailand’s top virologist Yong Poovorawan says the recent Covid-19 clusters, along with Thailand’s slow rollout of vaccines, is “worrying” and fears that there is a chance of a new wave of infections.

The Department of Disease Control discussed imposing restrictions in Bangkok after the cluster of infections linked to nightlife venues. So far, 71 cases are linked to bars and entertainment venues in Bangkok. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says it has reached a “critical level.”

“The situation has reached a critical level, with a 48% positivity rate from these nightclub clusters.”

If the restrictions are approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, venues will need to close at 9pm and alcohol will be banned to prevent gatherings that risk the spread of Covid-19.

SOURCES: Khaosod | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.