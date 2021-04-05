CCSA Update: 194 new Covid-19 cases, outbreak at Narathiwat prison | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 194 new Covid-19 cases, outbreak at Narathiwat prison
194 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Most cases are linked to an outbreak at a prison in the southern province Narathiwat. A number of other cases are linked to bars and entertainment venues in Bangkok.
Out of the 194 new cases, 94 cases were in Narathiwat. Most are prison inmates. Previous reports say 112 cases are linked to the prison, including 23 officers, 87 male inmates, a female inmate and a nurse. It’s unclear is today’s count reported by the CCSA is in addition to the initial 112 cases reported by the Corrections Department.
The other local infections include 46 in Bangkok, 9 in Samut Prakan, 7 in Chon Buri, 7 in Suphan Buri, 4 in Samut Sakhon, 4 in Nonthaburi, 2 in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 2 in Chaiyaphum, 2 in Chumphon, 2 in Pathum Thani, 1 in Tak, 1 in Samut Songkhram and 1 in Sa Kaew.
The other 13 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.
Thailand now has 1,386 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 29,321 coronavirus infections and 95 deaths.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Some Bangkok international schools close following rise of Covid-19 cases in the area
Some international schools in Bangkok are temporarily closing down due to the rise of Covid-19 cases in the area with 71 cases linked to bars and entertainment venues in parts of the city – primarily Thong Lor and Ekkamai along the Sukhumvit strip, and around Chatuchak, to the north of the city centre. Regent’s International School Bangkok sent out a letter to parents on Saturday saying a student’s parent had tested positive for Covid-19 and the entire campus would be closed for 3 days to be deep cleaned and disinfected.
The principal of the school wrote that they expect to open the campus tomorrow (which is also a Thai national holiday), but will continue to maintain “high standards of Covid-19 protection measures including wearing face masks, routinely using hand sanitiser, practicing social distancing and limiting gatherings. The campus will remain closed to visitors, even parents”.
The head of NIST International School also sent out a letter to parents and students saying the school would be closed Monday and Tuesday. While no cases have been reported at the school, the rise in coronavirus cases in the area prompted the school to transition to online learning for a few days just to be on the safe side.
“Many of you will be aware that there has been a significant increase in suspected and actual Covid-19 cases in and around the NIST campus neighbourhood over the past 48 hours. While we continue to follow government guidelines and have been in constant contact with our government liaison contracts, we are also very aware that our community is concerned about transmission and safety.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees 7 more Covid infections today, 5 foreigners
Thailand’s Chon Buri province, which features the tourist city of Pattaya, is seeing 7 more Covid-19 infections today. The Chon Buri Public Health Office made the announcement after seeing 8 infections just yesterday. The new infections are worrying officials, who say they are the most the province has seen in 3 months.
Japanese nationals claimed 5 of the infections today, which are linked to Bangkok entertainment venues. The other 2 infections are that of Thai nationals, 1 being linked to the foreign cluster, while the other being unrelated. The other Thai national came to the province for Covid-19 treatment from Samut Prakan, but it is being considered a new infection in Chon Buri.
Yesterday, the Japanese Embassy announced that the Japanese ambassador to Thailand has been infected with Covid-19, but officials have not linked that case with the recent cluster. Chon Buri officials say the new infections are directly linked to the entertainment venues in Bangkok and advised residents to avoid such places.
110 people who were in close contact with the infectious patients have been traced, isolated and tested with officials saying testing is ongoing. The new cases come 5 days before the start of Thailand’s New Year of Songkran, the biggest holiday celebrated in the Kingdom annually.
This year, Songkran will look a bit different thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the government banning water-splashing, which is a hallmark activity of Songkran. The government says more traditional activities can go ahead, such as congregating at temples during certain days of the new year holiday, but the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has stressed that people should adhere to Covid health measures such as mask wearing and social distancing.
Thailand has recently announced its reopening to 11 groups of travellers, who may be able to undergo a shortened quarantine of 7 days, if they can prove they have been fully inoculated against the Covid virus. Those who are from countries which feature a Covid variant, still have to adhere to the 14 day quarantine requirement, even if they have been fully vaccinated.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Bangkok
New Covid-19 clusters at bars in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas
New Covid-19 clusters have been reported at several bars and pubs in Bangkok, primarily off Sukhumvit Road. So far, 40 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting entertainment venues in Bangkok. Those who have visited bars in the Thong Lor, where most of the infections were reported, are asked to go to the website “BKKcovid19” and fill out an assessment.
Covid-19 cases reported in Bangkok from March 25 to 27:
- 21 cases at Krystal in Thong Lor
- 8 cases at Beer House in Ekkamai
- 5 cases at Bla Bla Pub and Dollar Bangkok in Thong Lor
- 3 cases at The Cassette Music Bar and Pub Dirty in Ekkamai
- 3 cases at Baan Phahol Cafe and Bar in Chatuchak
The bars and pubs with reported Covid-19 cases have been sprayed down with disinfectant. The cases are linked to Covid-19 clusters at bars in Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Bangkok. The Disease Control Department director general Opas Karnkawinpong says musicians and pubgoers often went to multiple venues in the same night.
“Most pubgoers do not hang out at a single place. That was why the cluster could spread very quickly.”
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says that anyone who has visited the venues with reported Covid-19 infections should call 02-203-2393 or 02-203-2396.
SOURCES: Thai PBS | Bangkok Post
