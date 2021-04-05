CCSA Update: 194 new Covid-19 cases, outbreak at Narathiwat prison | Thaiger

194 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Most cases are linked to an outbreak at a prison in the southern province Narathiwat. A number of other cases are linked to bars and entertainment venues in Bangkok.

Out of the 194 new cases, 94 cases were in Narathiwat. Most are prison inmates. Previous reports say 112 cases are linked to the prison, including 23 officers, 87 male inmates, a female inmate and a nurse. It’s unclear is today’s count reported by the CCSA is in addition to the initial 112 cases reported by the Corrections Department.

The other local infections include 46 in Bangkok, 9 in Samut Prakan, 7 in Chon Buri, 7 in Suphan Buri, 4 in Samut Sakhon, 4 in Nonthaburi, 2 in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 2 in Chaiyaphum, 2 in Chumphon, 2 in Pathum Thani, 1 in Tak, 1 in Samut Songkhram and 1 in Sa Kaew.

The other 13 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.

Thailand now has 1,386 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 29,321 coronavirus infections and 95 deaths.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

