Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand lifts ban on foreigners with Covid from visiting

Published

 on 

Khao San Road

Got Covid? Thailand is now saying feel free to come after a new provision has unbarred those with the virus from entering the Kingdom. The Cabinet moved forward with the decision to allow foreign visitors with the virus to enter Thailand while removing the virus from a list of forbidden diseases in foreign visitors.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek says the new measure will come into effect once it is published in the Royal Gazette. But, those with “dangerous” stages of leprosy or tuberculosis, symptomatic elephantiasis, third-stage syphilis, and drug abuse-related diseases are still banned from entering. Those deemed to have chronic alcoholism are also banned from entering.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri says about five million tourists have arrived in Thailand this year. One million of those have arrived just this month alone. The government previously set a target of at least 10 million foreign tourists to Thailand for this year. It is not known whether that target will be met in the last quarter of this year.

Yesterday, Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisornkul announced that Thailand’s Cabinet had approved the temporary extension of both visas on arrival stays and visa exemption stays. The government hopes the extensions will stimulate tourism and the economy, which is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between October 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023, foreign tourists arriving in Thailand are eligible to stay in the Kingdom as follows…

Visa on Arrival stays will be extended from 15 days to 30 days.

Passport holders from 19 countries are eligible for visas on arrival.

Visa Exemption stays for passport holders from 64 countries which have bilateral agreements with Thailand will be extended from 30 days to 45 days.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects that the average tourist will stay in the kingdom for an extra five days thanks to the extensions.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Juju
2022-09-21 14:07
I think its a wonderful idea ti be able to travel freely to Thailand x

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs18 seconds ago

Thailand’s drugs operation with Korea hailed a success
Visa15 mins ago

Malaysia launches new cheaper, easier digital nomad visa
Guides34 mins ago

10 unique Thai superstitions for the curious
Sponsored5 hours ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Insurgency42 mins ago

Roadside bomb blast kills police officer and injures four more in southern Thailand
Southeast Asia42 mins ago

Southeast Asia’s traffickers are targeting the young and tech savvy
Thailand1 hour ago

2 Vietnamese pickpockets arrested in Bangkok
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Foreigner’s ad looking for highly paid Thai girlfriend attracts hundreds of applicants
Weather2 hours ago

Extreme mud roads not enough to stop commuting teachers
Tourism2 hours ago

Cambodian officials consider new border pass scheme for Thais to Siem Reap
Thailand2 hours ago

212 million baht budget for foreign films shot in Thailand
Crime3 hours ago

Customer masturbates in front of delivery driver in central Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Patient info found on pancake wrapping in Chon Buri
Crime3 hours ago

Six more sought in kidnapping and beating of teen boy
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand lifts ban on foreigners with Covid from visiting
Myanmar4 hours ago

At least 11 children killed after Burmese junta shoots at school, UNICEF says
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending