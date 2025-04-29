Thailand launches e-ticket system in marine parks

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal15 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
50 2 minutes read
Thailand launches e-ticket system in marine parks
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) will officially introduce a fully operational e-ticket system on October 15 across six key marine national parks, marking the beginning of the tourist season.

This pilot project aims to boost park revenue by 10% and improve transparency in collecting entrance fees.

During a press conference yesterday, April 28, Director-General Attapol Charoenchansa highlighted the department’s dedication to tackling persistent public concerns about corruption in ticket sales.

An earlier version of the e-ticket system has been trialled at selected parks since 2023. However, issues such as user-friendliness and limited functionality in remote areas necessitated enhancements.

Related Articles

The improved system will first be implemented in six marine parks, with plans to extend it to the top 10 national parks generating the most visitor income.

Attapol stressed the importance of entrance fees as a vital funding source for the department, supporting forest protection, conservation, and the advancement of sustainable nature tourism.

The current revenue distribution model allocates 5% of entrance fee income to local administrative organisations (a total of approximately 102 million baht this fiscal year), 20% to individual park management teams (around 316 million baht), 60% for park conservation activities (1.22 billion baht), and 15% for emergencies (around 540 million baht).

Thailand launches e-ticket system in marine parks | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

From October 1 last year to April 20 this year, Thailand’s national parks welcomed nearly 12 million visitors, a 2.36% rise from the same period the previous year.

Revenue during this period reached 1.55 billion baht, increasing by 2.6%. Marine parks contributed nearly 66% of total entrance fees, with Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi generating the highest revenue at 450 million baht.

Attapol expressed hopes that the e-ticket system would prevent revenue losses and eliminate corruption opportunities.

“The income is crucial to our mission of conserving natural resources and promoting sustainable tourism. We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting nature despite any controversies that may arise.”

Looking to the future, the director-general noted that additional revenue from the e-ticket system will aid a new initiative intended to support communities residing within forest zones, reported Bangkok Post.

The e-ticket system will be fully implemented in the following marine national parks: Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi (Krabi), Ao Phang Nga (Phang Nga), Than Bok Khorani (Krabi), Mu Ko Similan (Phang Nga), Mu Ko Surin (Phang Nga), and Mu Ko Lanta (Krabi).

Latest Thailand News
Thailand launches e-ticket system in marine parks Thailand News

Thailand launches e-ticket system in marine parks

15 seconds ago
Hot mess! Phuket nightclub and Patong market go up in smoke Phuket News

Hot mess! Phuket nightclub and Patong market go up in smoke

11 minutes ago
Illegal Chinese imports of pig intestines found in Samut Sakhon warehouse Crime News

Illegal Chinese imports of pig intestines found in Samut Sakhon warehouse

20 minutes ago
Rights group demands action for detained Uyghurs in Thailand Thailand News

Rights group demands action for detained Uyghurs in Thailand

34 minutes ago
Crash and sweep: Phuket cops hailed heroes after three-car pile-up Phuket News

Crash and sweep: Phuket cops hailed heroes after three-car pile-up

46 minutes ago
Heroic team rescues elderly man from locked car in Ayutthaya Crime News

Heroic team rescues elderly man from locked car in Ayutthaya

2 hours ago
UNESCO bid: Nakhon Phanom temple set for global recognition Thailand News

UNESCO bid: Nakhon Phanom temple set for global recognition

2 hours ago
Couple arrested for online gambling scheme promising 50000 baht prizes Crime News

Couple arrested for online gambling scheme promising 50000 baht prizes

2 hours ago
Thai national park wildfire hero dies in motorcycle accident Thailand News

Thai national park wildfire hero dies in motorcycle accident

3 hours ago
He said, they said: RTA hits back over academic&#8217;s lèse majesté row Thailand News

He said, they said: RTA hits back over academic’s lèse majesté row

3 hours ago
Mysterious spider predicts lottery numbers in Ang Thong Thailand News

Mysterious spider predicts lottery numbers in Ang Thong

3 hours ago
Rate expectations: BoT tipped to slash interest rates Business News

Rate expectations: BoT tipped to slash interest rates

3 hours ago
Thunderbolt sets Isaan home ablaze in terrifying storm (video) Thailand News

Thunderbolt sets Isaan home ablaze in terrifying storm (video)

3 hours ago
Factory worker found dead with injuries in Chon Buri room Crime News

Factory worker found dead with injuries in Chon Buri room

3 hours ago
Fruit vendor arrested for distributing child pornography in Thailand Crime News

Fruit vendor arrested for distributing child pornography in Thailand

4 hours ago
Phuket man injures neck with knife after forgetting to take his pills Phuket News

Phuket man injures neck with knife after forgetting to take his pills

4 hours ago
Teenager reels in thief after mobile snatched at Pattaya pier Pattaya News

Teenager reels in thief after mobile snatched at Pattaya pier

4 hours ago
Gang leader in Samut Prakan accused of violent assaults Crime News

Gang leader in Samut Prakan accused of violent assaults

4 hours ago
High drama! Pattaya cannabis shop worker hurt in late-night attack Pattaya News

High drama! Pattaya cannabis shop worker hurt in late-night attack

4 hours ago
Summer storm hits Thailand with heavy rain and hail Thailand News

Summer storm hits Thailand with heavy rain and hail

4 hours ago
Iranian couple nicked after pulling sneaky money scam on tourists Pattaya News

Iranian couple nicked after pulling sneaky money scam on tourists

5 hours ago
Thai undertaker earns nearly 60,000 baht from gold collected from burials Thailand News

Thai undertaker earns nearly 60,000 baht from gold collected from burials

20 hours ago
Chinese man denied bail for transgender&#8217;s murder in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese man denied bail for transgender’s murder in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Sisaket family seeks justice after decade of son&#8217;s abuse Crime News

Sisaket family seeks justice after decade of son’s abuse

20 hours ago
Bangkok officials embezzlement charges for fake bus repairs Bangkok News

Bangkok officials embezzlement charges for fake bus repairs

20 hours ago
Krabi NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal15 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Wildfires force indefinite closure of North Thailand park

Wildfires force indefinite closure of North Thailand park

Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones

Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones

Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Krabi park e-ticketing system struggles to curb cash handling risks

Krabi park e-ticketing system struggles to curb cash handling risks

Saturday, January 18, 2025
Pride and peril: Thai man caught &#8216;lion&#8217; about cub safety rules

Pride and peril: Thai man caught ‘lion’ about cub safety rules

Friday, January 17, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x