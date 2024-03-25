Thailand issues severe weather alert for 27 provinces

A severe weather warning has been issued for 27 provinces in Thailand, including Bangkok, as the Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) forecasts thunderstorms and potential heavy rainfall across various regions. The eastern part of the country is expected to face the brunt of the storms, with 40% of the area likely to experience intense downpours.

The warning comes amid a low-pressure area caused by intense heat covering the upper part of Thailand. This system is expected to bring hot to very hot weather conditions, with daytime thunderstorms. The highest temperatures could soar to a scorching 40 degrees Celsius, particularly on April 1.

As the country braces for this weather event, the TMD advised the public to take precautions to protect their health from the extreme heat and be alert to the risks posed by the thunderstorms.

Adding to the weather concerns, the accumulation of dust particles and smoke haze in the upper north, lower northeast, and central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East remains at moderate to high levels. This is due to the weakening winds covering these areas and poor air circulation.

The forecast from 6am today until 6am tomorrow indicates that the northern region will experience very hot weather with isolated thunderstorms, particularly in the lower parts. Minimum temperatures range from 17-23 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures will be between 36-40 degrees Celsius.

In the northeast, hot weather with scattered thunderstorms is expected, affecting around 20% of the area, particularly in the provinces of Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buriram. Minimum temperatures will be 18-26 degrees Celsius, with highs of 35-38 degrees Celsius.

Occasional thunderstorms

The central region will also be hot to very hot with occasional thunderstorms, affecting 20% of the area, mainly in Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Temperatures will range between 25-28 degrees Celsius at night and could peak at 38-40 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the eastern region, hot weather with thunderstorms is expected in 40% of the area, especially in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The lowest temperatures will be 26-28 degrees Celsius, with highs between 33-38 degrees Celsius.

For the southern region (East Coast), hot daytime weather with thunderstorms in 10% of the area is predicted, mainly affecting Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Minimum temperatures will be 24-27 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperatures will range from 34-37 degrees Celsius.

On the west coast of the south, similar conditions are expected with 10% of the area likely to see thunderstorms, particularly in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. Temperatures will vary from 25-26 degrees Celsius at night to 36-38 degrees Celsius during the day.

Lastly, for Bangkok and its vicinity, hot weather with isolated thunderstorms is forecasted, affecting 20% of the area. Nighttime temperatures will be 27-28 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs of 36-39 degrees Celsius.

Residents in these regions are advised to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions against the severe weather conditions expected to unfold.