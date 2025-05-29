Phatthalung father shoots son in self-defence amid violent outburst

A domestic altercation in Phatthalung province resulted in a father shooting his son in the legs with a shotgun. The incident occurred yesterday, May 28, at 10pm when police from the Srinakarin Police Station were informed of a shooting at a residence in Chumphon subdistrict.

Upon arrival, police found that the injured party had already been transported to hospital by emergency services.

The investigation revealed that Sompong, a 57 year old assistant village chief, shot his 31 year old son, Atsadawut, following a violent outburst. Atsadawut, allegedly under the influence of drugs, used an iron bar to damage the house’s roof and several belongings, causing a commotion.

Sompong stated that he had initially tried to calm his son, but when Atsadawut attempted to attack him, he used the shotgun to shoot his son in both legs for self-defence. After Atsadawut fled and collapsed beside the house, Sompong immediately provided assistance and called for emergency services.

Sompong further explained that Atsadawut had a long history of drug abuse and had undergone rehabilitation multiple times without success. His return to drug use was marked by increasingly violent behaviour, causing fear among family members, reported KhaoSod.

Police have detained Sompong, along with the shotgun and five rounds of ammunition, for further legal proceedings at the Srinakarin Police Station.

In similar news, a tragic event occurred in Lop Buri when a father shot his son with a .38 caliber gun after the son attacked him with a hoe.

The conflict started when the father confronted his son over demanding money from his sister. Police were alerted to the violent incident involving weapons at 9.05pm on May 28, in Mueang subdistrict, Tha Luang district, Lop Buri province.

Police Colonel Thirachai Klinnkosum, deputy investigating officer at Tha Luang Police Station, informed Police Chief Panthap Panich and worked with forensic teams, investigators, medical personnel, and volunteers to manage the situation.