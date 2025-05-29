Phatthalung father shoots son in self-defence amid violent outburst

Neighbours shocked as family conflict turns deadly

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
58 1 minute read
Phatthalung father shoots son in self-defence amid violent outburst
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A domestic altercation in Phatthalung province resulted in a father shooting his son in the legs with a shotgun. The incident occurred yesterday, May 28, at 10pm when police from the Srinakarin Police Station were informed of a shooting at a residence in Chumphon subdistrict.

Upon arrival, police found that the injured party had already been transported to hospital by emergency services.

The investigation revealed that Sompong, a 57 year old assistant village chief, shot his 31 year old son, Atsadawut, following a violent outburst. Atsadawut, allegedly under the influence of drugs, used an iron bar to damage the house’s roof and several belongings, causing a commotion.

Sompong stated that he had initially tried to calm his son, but when Atsadawut attempted to attack him, he used the shotgun to shoot his son in both legs for self-defence. After Atsadawut fled and collapsed beside the house, Sompong immediately provided assistance and called for emergency services.

Related Articles

Sompong further explained that Atsadawut had a long history of drug abuse and had undergone rehabilitation multiple times without success. His return to drug use was marked by increasingly violent behaviour, causing fear among family members, reported KhaoSod.

Police have detained Sompong, along with the shotgun and five rounds of ammunition, for further legal proceedings at the Srinakarin Police Station.

In similar news, a tragic event occurred in Lop Buri when a father shot his son with a .38 caliber gun after the son attacked him with a hoe.

The conflict started when the father confronted his son over demanding money from his sister. Police were alerted to the violent incident involving weapons at 9.05pm on May 28, in Mueang subdistrict, Tha Luang district, Lop Buri province.

Police Colonel Thirachai Klinnkosum, deputy investigating officer at Tha Luang Police Station, informed Police Chief Panthap Panich and worked with forensic teams, investigators, medical personnel, and volunteers to manage the situation.

Latest Thailand News
Blaze at Bangkok luxury resort pier torches two boats (video) Bangkok News

Blaze at Bangkok luxury resort pier torches two boats (video)

33 seconds ago
Phatthalung father shoots son in self-defence amid violent outburst Crime News

Phatthalung father shoots son in self-defence amid violent outburst

5 minutes ago
Thailand goes full glam for Pride Month with epic nationwide festival Thailand News

Thailand goes full glam for Pride Month with epic nationwide festival

8 minutes ago
Bangkok Bank&#8217;s policy shift: Why the change of heart? Thailand News

Bangkok Bank’s policy shift: Why the change of heart?

8 minutes ago
Thai worker wins lottery 10 times, credits mythical serpent Thailand News

Thai worker wins lottery 10 times, credits mythical serpent

15 minutes ago
High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars Thailand News

High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars

23 minutes ago
Wife grabs cheating husband by the penis to stop cash dash Thailand News

Wife grabs cheating husband by the penis to stop cash dash

29 minutes ago
Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan Crime News

Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan

51 minutes ago
Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets Thailand News

Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets

1 hour ago
Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video) South Thailand News

Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video)

1 hour ago
Thai app-based delivery rider steals gemstone rings to buy Yaba Thailand News

Thai app-based delivery rider steals gemstone rings to buy Yaba

1 hour ago
Delivery rider attacked near Bangkok taxi stand (video) Bangkok News

Delivery rider attacked near Bangkok taxi stand (video)

2 hours ago
Royal first: Thai king blesses historic LGBTQ+ wedding at palace Thailand News

Royal first: Thai king blesses historic LGBTQ+ wedding at palace

2 hours ago
Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok Bangkok News

Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash Pattaya News

Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash

2 hours ago
Major e-cigarette dealer in Thailand caught, 50 million baht assets seized Bangkok News

Major e-cigarette dealer in Thailand caught, 50 million baht assets seized

2 hours ago
Deputy minister hits back at Senate vote scandal claims Thailand News

Deputy minister hits back at Senate vote scandal claims

2 hours ago
Thai man claims fatal shooting of wife in Sa Kaeo as accident Thailand News

Thai man claims fatal shooting of wife in Sa Kaeo as accident

2 hours ago
NBTC seeks detailed analysis on digital TV future in 60 days Business News

NBTC seeks detailed analysis on digital TV future in 60 days

4 hours ago
Fifteen women arrested in Bangkok raid on prostitution charges Bangkok News

Fifteen women arrested in Bangkok raid on prostitution charges

4 hours ago
Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports Thailand News

Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports

4 hours ago
Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry Crime News

Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry

4 hours ago
Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub Thailand News

Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub

4 hours ago
Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman Thailand News

Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman

4 hours ago
Class dismissed? Refugee children face hunger as aid dries up Thailand News

Class dismissed? Refugee children face hunger as aid dries up

4 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Officer&#8217;s tragic shooting leaves woman critical in Phitsanulok

Officer’s tragic shooting leaves woman critical in Phitsanulok

1 week ago
Ranger surrenders after shooting colleague in Pattani

Ranger surrenders after shooting colleague in Pattani

1 week ago
Former village headman survives shooting in Nonthaburi

Former village headman survives shooting in Nonthaburi

1 week ago
Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station

Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station

1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x