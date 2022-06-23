Thailand expects economy to grow 3% next year

The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council expects the Thai economy to grow by 3% next year, even if there is more tension between Ukraine and Russia.

The council’s permanent secretary, Danucha Pitchayanan, says by coordinating with every country Thailand can grow despite the current choppy economical waters the world has to navigate.

The 51 year old yesterday joined a special discourse, Stronger Thailand, held by a Thai-language newspaper Matichon. During the event, Danucha talked about the economic situation in Thailand, acknowledging the country has suffered from a complicated economic crisis since the pandemic breakout 2 years ago.

He added that the situation outside of Thailand is also more complicated because of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

But Dancha says Thailand can come through this difficult period if takes the right position and is willing to coordinate with every country on the international stage.

The council’s permanent secretary made public he had discussed the growth of the Thai economy with the Bank of Thailand, and the Ministry of Finance, and all parties agreed that the economy would grow by 3% in 2023 and 3.7% in 2024.

Danucha reported the country has opportunities to export food and welcome more tourists. The number of tourists for this year is expected to be between 7-10 million people.

The government had launched various measures to relieve the cost of living, 8 of those measures were approved by the cabinet on June 21 to help solve the hike in fuel and gas prices.

Danucha says fuel in Thailand is cheaper than in Singapore, which is about 65 baht per litre because the cabinet launched measures to control the price, whereas Singapore let the price increase according to market trends.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Thaipost