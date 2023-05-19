Thailand, Cambodia, Laos soldiers unite in border security sports event

Photo Courtesy of Bangkok Post

A unique sporting event kicked off between the border security forces of Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos, aiming to strengthen military ties between the three nations. The mini-games are taking place in Ubon Ratchathani, organised by the Suranaree task force, and feature men’s football, pétanque, volleyball, and golf. A total of 60 athletes from each country are participating in the competition.

The opening ceremony was presided over by the Suranaree task force’s chief, Major General Weerayut Raksin, Lieutenant General Chea Sopheak, deputy chief of Cambodia’s 4th military region, and Wiangnakhon Bualaphan, deputy chief of Laos’ Champasak education and sports section.

Major General Weerayut noted that the event aligns with the army chief General Narongphan Jitkaewtae’s policy of utilising sports to enhance relations between the security forces of the three countries along their shared borders, reported Bangkok Post.

Lieutenant General Chea expressed that sporting competitions are an excellent means to achieve this objective and stated that Cambodia is prepared to host the next event, potentially in the form of a bicycle race. Lieutenant General Thol Sovan, deputy chief of Cambodia’s 3rd brigade support, emphasised the positive relationship between the Cambodian and Thai militaries.

He added that soldiers along the border consistently coordinate with each other and establish clear agreements to prevent further conflict, referring to the unfortunate skirmish that took place in 2011.

The participating teams include two from Thailand, one from the Suranaree task force and the 2nd Army Region, and another from provincial agencies and Ubon Ratchathani Rajabhat University. Laos has sent athletes from its Champasak military division, while Cambodia’s representatives come from its 4th military region and 3rd support brigade.