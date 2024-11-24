Thailand braces for weather changes amid rising temperatures

Image: KhaoSod

Thailand is experiencing significant weather changes, with the Meteorological Department (TMD) warning of rising temperatures in the north and severe monsoon conditions in the south. Heavy rainfall is expected in eight provinces, leading to potential flash floods and landslides.

TMD has forecasted weather conditions for the next 24 hours indicating that the high-pressure system and moderate cold air mass covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea are weakening.

This change is causing temperatures in northern Thailand to rise, although the mornings remain cool, especially in the north and northeastern regions.

Dust accumulation in upper Thailand is currently low due to moderate wind conditions, which facilitate good air ventilation.

Weather forecasts from 6am today to 6am tomorrow, November 25, predict that northern Thailand will be cool in the morning, with temperatures ranging from 18 to 22 degrees Celsius (°C) and highs of 31 to 34°C. Mountainous areas are expected to be colder, with temperatures between 8 and 14°C.

The northeastern region will also experience cool mornings with a temperature rise of 1 to 2°C, occasional light rain in the lower areas, and temperatures between 19 and 23°C, reaching highs of 32 to 33°C in mountainous areas. The central region will see partial cloud cover with a temperature increase of 1 to 2°C, ranging from 22 to 25°C, with highs of 32 to 34°C.

The eastern region will experience similar conditions with a slight chance of rain, temperatures between 24 and 26°C, and highs of 33 to 34°C. Waves in the sea are expected to be around 1 metre high, with offshore waves reaching 1 to 2 metres.

The eastern coast of the southern region is forecasted to have thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with very heavy rainfall expected in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C, with highs of 30 to 33°C. Winds from the northeast will blow at speeds of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour (km/h), with sea waves reaching 1 to 2 metres and exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

The western coast of the southern region will see thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Trang and Satun. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C, with highs of 32 to 33°C. Northeastern winds will blow at 15 to 30 km/h, with sea waves around 1 metre high, increasing to 1 to 2 metres offshore and exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

Bangkok and its vicinity are expected to have partial cloud cover with a slight increase in temperature, ranging from 24 to 26°C, with highs of 33 to 35°C. Northeastern winds will blow at 10 to 20 km/h.