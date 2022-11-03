Thailand barters for cheapest World Cup broadcasting license

Slow but sure, government officials are getting there and confirm that footie lovers in Thailand can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free. Government officials told Thai football fans not to panic and assured them they will secure the broadcasting license in time for the first match on November 20.

Thailand football fans fear they will be the only country in the ASEAN to miss out on watching the World Cup saying time is running out for the government to close a broadcasting license deal.

Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan urged the Sports Authority of Thailand and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) to hustle to get the broadcasting license for the FIFA World Cup.

Deputy PM Prawit revealed yesterday that the NBTC would use its budget for the broadcasting license, emphasizing that “The budget is for Thai people.”

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin added that no private sector money is involved. Somsak said several Thai news agencies have overstated the license price and it is not one billion baht.

“I informed the Cabinet that the slower the process, the cheaper the license will be. But the government will be criticised for not closing the deal and worried it might lose face. However, it isn’t too late. The price is decreasing now. The license owner is also worried that Thailand won’t buy. The license will be a new year gift from the government.”

Despite the Justice Minister saying the license would be less than one billion, the NBTC asked the government for 1.6 billion baht on October 26, according to a report on Khaosod. Thai football fans say it is all confusing. They want the government to stop procrastinating and secure the license in time for the kick-off on November 20.

Thai media outlet Thansettakij revealed Vietnam spent about US$14 million or 530 million baht on their FIFA World Cup broadcasting license while Malaysia secured its license for 32.5 million ringgit or 257 million baht.