Thailand
2022 World Cup will be free to watch in Thailand
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan confirmed that every football fan in Thailand would be able to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar for free.
The Deputy PM had meetings with the Sports Authority of Thailand and the National Sports Development Fund yesterday. Discussions took place on how to develop Thai sports over the next three years, the latest world motorcycle championship, Moto GP 2022, held in the Isaan province of Buriram on September 30 to October 2, and whether football fans will be able to watch the World Cup for free.
Thai media reported that the government was impressed with the feedback from the Moto GP 2022. More than 170,000 people attended the event and millions of viewers watched the live stream from all over the world.
Deputy PM Prawit thanked all relevant sports associations for all the good work that built up the reputation of the country and made Thai sports fans happy.
Prawit also urged the Sports Authority of Thailand and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission to work together to stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup free for everyone in Thailand to watch.
Thailand has advanced to the final round of World Cup qualification twice, in 2002 and 2018, but all failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.
The upcoming World Cup will be held in an Arab country for the first time. It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.
Normally, the event is held in June and July but the schedule was changed to the end of the year in response to the hot weather in Qatar.
