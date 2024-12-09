Bangkok braces for current affairs as power outages hit home

Published: 16:43, 09 December 2024
In a move that’s set to ignite frustration, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) announced a slew of planned power outages sweeping across Bangkok and its neighbouring areas over the next two days. These interruptions, part of an essential maintenance blitz, are designed to bolster the city’s electricity network with greater efficiency and reliability.

The disruptive energy cuts crackled into action today, December 9, already darkening several key areas. Starting from 8.30am to midday, parts of Ratchadapisek Road, stretching from Soi Ban Kong Iet to the PT fuel station, have been plunged into powerlessness. It’s a similar scene in Burasiri village on Bang Khun Thian-Chai Thale Road, where a longer blackout from 8.30am to 3.30pm looms over the community.

Song Prapha Road is seeing its own blackout drama, with a shutdown between Soi Song Prapha 30 and the Chalermprakiet 80 Pansa garden junction in Samut Prakan.

Elsewhere in the city, Punna Withi Road has seen power pulled from 9am to 1pm, hitting the Sukhumvit 101’s The Gentry project. These outages are not just inconvenient; they’re part of MEA’s strategy to keep the city’s grid safe and secure.

Brace yourself for more darkness tomorrow, December 10. Power lines in Samut Prakan will go cold along Praeksa Road, near Ngow Jiab Thai Company, from 8 am to 5 pm. King Kaew Road in Bangkok will also lose its current from 8.30am to 3pm, impacting businesses like VR Water Systems and the World Gas station.

Back in Bangkok, Charoen Sanitwong Road, especially around Soi Charoen Sanitwong 57/3, along with adjacent shophouses, will be powerless from 8.30am to 1pm.

Nonthaburi power

Nonthaburi isn’t spared either, with Krung Non-Chong Thanom Road losing power from 8.30am to 3.30pm, affecting Ratirom 3 Village and Dream Town Village. Theparak Road in Samut Prakan will also face a blackout from Soi Rewat entrance to Soi Thewa 3 entrance during the same hours.

Further south in Samut Prakan, Pracha Uthit Road faces a blackout from 8.30am to 4.30pm, affecting the stretch from Soi Kaeo Sukho to Ban Lang Soi. King Kaew Road will again be dimmed from 9.30am to 3pm, echoing today’s affected areas.

Such power plays are all part of the MEA’s grand plan to safeguard the region’s electricity infrastructure, critical to supporting the area’s growing energy appetite, said a spokesperson.

“By conducting these upgrades, we aim to ensure a more robust and reliable power supply.”

Residents are urged to prepare and minimise inconvenience by planning ahead for these outages.

This maintenance marathon highlights a much larger commitment by the MEA to ensure Bangkok and the surrounding locales remain powered up and on track, KhaoSod reported. Regular infrastructure tune-ups are the key, not just to ward off unscheduled outages but also to heighten the quality of service for all customers reliant on their power supply.

By flicking the switch on these updates, MEA is betting on a future where power blackouts become the exception rather than the rule, igniting a sustainable and steady flow of energy to fuel the lighting, heating, and cooling needs of every home and business.

  • Crisis24 reports the Metropolitan Electricity Authority’s planned power outages in Bangkok until June 28 for maintenance, warning of potential business disruptions, service interruptions, and increased security risks during blackouts. (read more)
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news

Why are scheduled power outages necessary for Bangkok’s electricity network?

Scheduled outages allow essential maintenance and upgrades, ensuring long-term efficiency, reliability, and preventing unscheduled outages in the future.

How might these planned power interruptions benefit Bangkok residents in the long run?

By enhancing infrastructure, these interruptions ensure a more stable power supply, reducing the risk of unexpected outages and improving service quality.

What if these upgrades were not implemented by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority?

Without upgrades, the electricity network could face increased failures, leading to more frequent and prolonged unscheduled outages, impacting daily life.

How do infrastructure upgrades impact the efficiency of electricity networks?

Upgrades enhance capacity, reduce energy loss, and improve system resilience, leading to more efficient electricity distribution and better service.

What measures can residents take to mitigate the inconvenience of scheduled outages?

Residents can prepare by ensuring backup power sources, adjusting schedules, and using outage times for activities not reliant on electricity.

