Thailand: 1st in Asia, 5th worldwide in Global Health Security Index

Out of 195 countries, Thailand was ranked fifth in the world – and first in Asia – on the Global Health Security Index this year. The list is compiled by John Hopkins Centre for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health and other health experts worldwide.

The index evaluates the health security of countries by analysing 171 questions divided into 6 categories with 37 indicators and 96 sub-indicators. This year the US topped the health security list, followed by Australia, Finland, Canada, and then Thailand. The US had a ranking of 75.9 while Thailand earned a 68.2 health index score. The countries at the bottom of the list include Nauru, Equatorial Guinea, Syria, North Korea, Yemen, and least health secure: Somalia with a score of 16.

The list evaluates a country’s ability to respond to pandemics and epidemics and the Thai government took a victory lap after the global recognition as the results were announced Wednesday. A Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office said that the top level ranking shows that the government’s public health policy and management of the Covid-19 pandemic were highly effective.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha took the opportunity to express gratitude for frontline workers, medical personnel and all the public health volunteers that came together to identify and contain Covid-19 infections and outbreaks. He encouraged the people of Thailand to stay vigilant and stick to health and safety measures in place to protect everyone from Covid-19, especially in the face of the Omicron variant. He said that continued RT-PCR testing for foreign arrivals and high-risk areas and demographics will continue to protect the health of Thailand.

The entire Global Health Security Index is below:

Rank Country Score Change 1 United States of America 75.9 -0.3 2 Australia 71.1 -2.1 3 Finland 70.9 -1.1 4 Canada 69.8 +2.2 5 Thailand 68.2 -0.7 6 Slovenia 67.8 -0.8 7 United Kingdom 67.2 -1.1 8 Germany 65.5 -0.2 9 South Korea 65.4 -0.5 10 Sweden 64.9 -1.5 11 Netherlands 64.7 -3 12 Denmark 64.4 -2.9 13 New Zealand 62.5 +6.7 14 France 61.9 -0.7 14 Latvia 61.9 +2.1 16 Armenia 61.8 -1.4 17 Spain 60.9 +0.5 18 Japan 60.5 +1.7 19 Norway 60.2 -1.2 20 Bulgaria 59.9 -1.5 21 Lithuania 59.5 +4.6 22 Belgium 59.3 -2.6 23 Switzerland 58.8 -1.6 24 Singapore 57.4 +1.6 25 Mexico 57 +1.9 26 Austria 56.9 -0.5 27 Malaysia 56.4 +1.3 28 Chile 56.2 +3.2 29 Poland 55.7 +1.4 30 Estonia 55.5 -0.1 31 Ireland 55.3 +0.2 32 Peru 54.9 +1.1 33 Portugal 54.7 -4 34 Argentina 54.4 -1.7 34 Hungary 54.4 -0.6 34 Slovakia 54.4 +2.4 37 Panama 53.5 +3.1 38 Colombia 53.2 +3.2 39 Czech Republic 52.8 -2.2 40 Georgia 52.6 +4.4 41 Italy 51.9 0 42 Greece 51.5 +0.9 43 Brazil 51.2 +0.2 44 Ecuador 50.8 +2.6 45 Indonesia 50.4 +1.2 46 Turkey 50 +0.2 47 Russia 49.1 +2.0 48 Croatia 48.8 -1 49 Qatar 48.7 +3.6 50 Iceland 48.5 +0.9 51 Luxembourg 48.4 -0.2 52 China 47.5 -1.5 53 Israel 47.2 -3.5 54 Liechtenstein 46.4 +1.4 55 Kazakhstan 46.1 +1.4 56 South Africa 45.8 -1.7 57 Philippines 45.7 +2.2 57 Romania 45.7 +0.2 59 Albania 45 -1.2 59 Serbia 45 0 61 Saudi Arabia 44.9 -0.1 62 Montenegro 44.1 +3.3 63 Belarus 43.9 +2.1 64 Brunei 43.5 +10.5 65 Vietnam 42.9 +0.7 66 India 42.8 -0.8 66 Jordan 42.8 +1.6 68 Kyrgyz Republic 42.4 -0.6 69 North Macedonia 42.2 +2.1 70 Cyprus 41.9 -0.4 71 Moldova 41 +0.2 71 Mongolia 41 +0.1 73 Costa Rica 40.8 +0.3 73 El Salvador 40.8 -2.1 75 Paraguay 40.3 +0.5 75 Uruguay 40.3 +1.2 77 Malta 40.2 +0.9 78 Bhutan 39.8 -1 79 Mauritius 39.7 +1.4 80 United Arab Emirates 39.6 -0.5 81 Oman 39.1 -1.8 82 Uzbekistan 39 +1.3 83 Ukraine 38.9 +2.0 84 Kenya 38.8 -4.3 85 Myanmar 38.3 +0.5 86 Nigeria 38 +1.0 87 Ethiopia 37.8 +0.4 88 Kuwait 36.8 -3.3 88 Trinidad and Tobago 36.8 -0.9 90 Iran 36.5 -3 90 Uganda 36.5 -2.5 92 Bahrain 36.3 -2.6 92 Nicaragua 36.3 -3.7 94 Liberia 35.7 +1.2 95 Bangladesh 35.5 +0.1 96 Bosnia and Herzegovina 35.4 -1 97 Suriname 35 +1.8 98 Barbados 34.9 +2.7 99 Laos 34.8 +2.0 100 Andorra 34.7 +4.2 100 Azerbaijan 34.7 +0.5 100 St.Lucia 34.7 +0.5 103 Dominican Republic 34.5 -1.3 104 Ghana 34.3 +2.7 105 Cabo Verde 34.1 +1.5 105 Sri Lanka 34.1 +1.0 107 Nepal 34 -1.6 108 Botswana 33.6 +2.5 108 Morocco 33.6 -2 110 St. Vincent and the Grenadines 33.5 +0.8 111 Lebanon 33.4 -3.4 112 Monaco 33.3 -0.5 113 Rwanda 33.1 +2.0 114 San Marino 32.9 +0.7 115 Senegal 32.8 -3.1 116 Sierra Leone 32.7 -1.4 117 Zimbabwe 32.4 -1 118 Maldives 32 +1.2 119 Turkmenistan 31.9 -1.4 120 Jamaica 31.8 +0.9 120 Seychelles 31.8 -1.4 122 St. Kitts and Nevis 31.7 +0.9 123 Tunisia 31.5 -0.6 124 Tanzania 31.3 -0.9 125 Côte d’Ivoire 31.2 -1.7 126 Cambodia 31.1 +0.1 127 Lesotho 30.9 -1.7 128 Guyana 30.8 +0.8 129 Cuba 30.5 -1.8 130 Haiti 30.4 +0.3 130 Madagascar 30.4 -0.5 130 Mozambique 30.4 +0.8 130 Pakistan 30.4 -0.9 134 Namibia 30.3 -0.6 135 Bahamas 30.1 +0.5 136 Antigua and Barbuda 30 -0.2 137 Bolivia 29.9 -2.1 138 Burkina Faso 29.8 -4.6 139 Belize 29.7 -0.5 140 Eswatini 29.3 -1.4 140 Tajikistan 29.3 -0.5 142 Angola 29.1 +3.9 142 Guatemala 29.1 -1.9 144 Mali 29 -1.6 145 Afghanistan 28.8 +0.9 145 Samoa 28.8 -0.9 147 Gambia 28.7 -0.8 147 Niger 28.7 -1 149 Cameroon 28.6 -3.6 150 Malawi 28.5 +0.7 150 Micronesia, Federated States of 28.5 -2 152 Sudan 28.3 -1.7 153 Egypt 28 -2.3 154 Timor-Leste 27.8 +3.6 154 Togo 27.8 +1.7 156 Guinea 26.8 -1.7 157 Grenada 26.7 +1.1 158 São Tomé and Príncipe 26.6 +5.7 159 Zambia 26.5 -1.5 160 Dominica 26.4 -0.7 160 Tonga 26.4 +1.9 162 Congo (Brazzaville) 26.3 +2.4 163 Algeria 26.2 -0.6 163 Honduras 26.2 -0.1 163 Kiribati 26.2 +4.6 163 Mauritania 26.2 +0.8 167 Congo (Democratic Republic) 26.1 +0.1 168 Vanuatu 25.9 -1.1 169 Fiji 25.8 +0.4 170 Palau 25.5 +5.6 171 Benin 25.4 -1.6 172 Libya 25.3 +2.0 173 Djibouti 25.2 +1.3 174 Papua New Guinea 25 -1.3 175 Comoros 24.9 -0.3 176 Marshall Islands 24.6 +5.8 177 Iraq 24 +0.7 178 Chad 23.9 -0.6 178 Cook Islands 23.9 +2.8 180 Solomon Islands 23.3 +1.5 181 Burundi 22.1 -0.6 182 Gabon 21.8 +1.9 183 Eritrea 21.4 -1.1 183 Guinea-Bissau 21.4 +2.1 185 South Sudan 21.3 -0.3 186 Venezuela 20.9 -0.5 187 Niue 20.1 -1.6 188 Tuvalu 20 -0.2 189 Central African Republic 18.6 -2.1 190 Nauru 18 -1.5 191 Equatorial Guinea 17.4 -0.6 192 Syria 16.7 -2 193 North Korea 16.1 -2.8 193 Yemen 16.1 -3.8 195 Somalia 16 -1.9

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

