Thailand
Thailand: 1st in Asia, 5th worldwide in Global Health Security Index
Out of 195 countries, Thailand was ranked fifth in the world – and first in Asia – on the Global Health Security Index this year. The list is compiled by John Hopkins Centre for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health and other health experts worldwide.
The index evaluates the health security of countries by analysing 171 questions divided into 6 categories with 37 indicators and 96 sub-indicators. This year the US topped the health security list, followed by Australia, Finland, Canada, and then Thailand. The US had a ranking of 75.9 while Thailand earned a 68.2 health index score. The countries at the bottom of the list include Nauru, Equatorial Guinea, Syria, North Korea, Yemen, and least health secure: Somalia with a score of 16.
The list evaluates a country’s ability to respond to pandemics and epidemics and the Thai government took a victory lap after the global recognition as the results were announced Wednesday. A Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office said that the top level ranking shows that the government’s public health policy and management of the Covid-19 pandemic were highly effective.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha took the opportunity to express gratitude for frontline workers, medical personnel and all the public health volunteers that came together to identify and contain Covid-19 infections and outbreaks. He encouraged the people of Thailand to stay vigilant and stick to health and safety measures in place to protect everyone from Covid-19, especially in the face of the Omicron variant. He said that continued RT-PCR testing for foreign arrivals and high-risk areas and demographics will continue to protect the health of Thailand.
The entire Global Health Security Index is below:
|Rank
|Country
|Score
|Change
|1
|United States of America
|75.9
|-0.3
|2
|Australia
|71.1
|-2.1
|3
|Finland
|70.9
|-1.1
|4
|Canada
|69.8
|+2.2
|5
|Thailand
|68.2
|-0.7
|6
|Slovenia
|67.8
|-0.8
|7
|United Kingdom
|67.2
|-1.1
|8
|Germany
|65.5
|-0.2
|9
|South Korea
|65.4
|-0.5
|10
|Sweden
|64.9
|-1.5
|11
|Netherlands
|64.7
|-3
|12
|Denmark
|64.4
|-2.9
|13
|New Zealand
|62.5
|+6.7
|14
|France
|61.9
|-0.7
|14
|Latvia
|61.9
|+2.1
|16
|Armenia
|61.8
|-1.4
|17
|Spain
|60.9
|+0.5
|18
|Japan
|60.5
|+1.7
|19
|Norway
|60.2
|-1.2
|20
|Bulgaria
|59.9
|-1.5
|21
|Lithuania
|59.5
|+4.6
|22
|Belgium
|59.3
|-2.6
|23
|Switzerland
|58.8
|-1.6
|24
|Singapore
|57.4
|+1.6
|25
|Mexico
|57
|+1.9
|26
|Austria
|56.9
|-0.5
|27
|Malaysia
|56.4
|+1.3
|28
|Chile
|56.2
|+3.2
|29
|Poland
|55.7
|+1.4
|30
|Estonia
|55.5
|-0.1
|31
|Ireland
|55.3
|+0.2
|32
|Peru
|54.9
|+1.1
|33
|Portugal
|54.7
|-4
|34
|Argentina
|54.4
|-1.7
|34
|Hungary
|54.4
|-0.6
|34
|Slovakia
|54.4
|+2.4
|37
|Panama
|53.5
|+3.1
|38
|Colombia
|53.2
|+3.2
|39
|Czech Republic
|52.8
|-2.2
|40
|Georgia
|52.6
|+4.4
|41
|Italy
|51.9
|0
|42
|Greece
|51.5
|+0.9
|43
|Brazil
|51.2
|+0.2
|44
|Ecuador
|50.8
|+2.6
|45
|Indonesia
|50.4
|+1.2
|46
|Turkey
|50
|+0.2
|47
|Russia
|49.1
|+2.0
|48
|Croatia
|48.8
|-1
|49
|Qatar
|48.7
|+3.6
|50
|Iceland
|48.5
|+0.9
|51
|Luxembourg
|48.4
|-0.2
|52
|China
|47.5
|-1.5
|53
|Israel
|47.2
|-3.5
|54
|Liechtenstein
|46.4
|+1.4
|55
|Kazakhstan
|46.1
|+1.4
|56
|South Africa
|45.8
|-1.7
|57
|Philippines
|45.7
|+2.2
|57
|Romania
|45.7
|+0.2
|59
|Albania
|45
|-1.2
|59
|Serbia
|45
|0
|61
|Saudi Arabia
|44.9
|-0.1
|62
|Montenegro
|44.1
|+3.3
|63
|Belarus
|43.9
|+2.1
|64
|Brunei
|43.5
|+10.5
|65
|Vietnam
|42.9
|+0.7
|66
|India
|42.8
|-0.8
|66
|Jordan
|42.8
|+1.6
|68
|Kyrgyz Republic
|42.4
|-0.6
|69
|North Macedonia
|42.2
|+2.1
|70
|Cyprus
|41.9
|-0.4
|71
|Moldova
|41
|+0.2
|71
|Mongolia
|41
|+0.1
|73
|Costa Rica
|40.8
|+0.3
|73
|El Salvador
|40.8
|-2.1
|75
|Paraguay
|40.3
|+0.5
|75
|Uruguay
|40.3
|+1.2
|77
|Malta
|40.2
|+0.9
|78
|Bhutan
|39.8
|-1
|79
|Mauritius
|39.7
|+1.4
|80
|United Arab Emirates
|39.6
|-0.5
|81
|Oman
|39.1
|-1.8
|82
|Uzbekistan
|39
|+1.3
|83
|Ukraine
|38.9
|+2.0
|84
|Kenya
|38.8
|-4.3
|85
|Myanmar
|38.3
|+0.5
|86
|Nigeria
|38
|+1.0
|87
|Ethiopia
|37.8
|+0.4
|88
|Kuwait
|36.8
|-3.3
|88
|Trinidad and Tobago
|36.8
|-0.9
|90
|Iran
|36.5
|-3
|90
|Uganda
|36.5
|-2.5
|92
|Bahrain
|36.3
|-2.6
|92
|Nicaragua
|36.3
|-3.7
|94
|Liberia
|35.7
|+1.2
|95
|Bangladesh
|35.5
|+0.1
|96
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|35.4
|-1
|97
|Suriname
|35
|+1.8
|98
|Barbados
|34.9
|+2.7
|99
|Laos
|34.8
|+2.0
|100
|Andorra
|34.7
|+4.2
|100
|Azerbaijan
|34.7
|+0.5
|100
|St.Lucia
|34.7
|+0.5
|103
|Dominican Republic
|34.5
|-1.3
|104
|Ghana
|34.3
|+2.7
|105
|Cabo Verde
|34.1
|+1.5
|105
|Sri Lanka
|34.1
|+1.0
|107
|Nepal
|34
|-1.6
|108
|Botswana
|33.6
|+2.5
|108
|Morocco
|33.6
|-2
|110
|St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|33.5
|+0.8
|111
|Lebanon
|33.4
|-3.4
|112
|Monaco
|33.3
|-0.5
|113
|Rwanda
|33.1
|+2.0
|114
|San Marino
|32.9
|+0.7
|115
|Senegal
|32.8
|-3.1
|116
|Sierra Leone
|32.7
|-1.4
|117
|Zimbabwe
|32.4
|-1
|118
|Maldives
|32
|+1.2
|119
|Turkmenistan
|31.9
|-1.4
|120
|Jamaica
|31.8
|+0.9
|120
|Seychelles
|31.8
|-1.4
|122
|St. Kitts and Nevis
|31.7
|+0.9
|123
|Tunisia
|31.5
|-0.6
|124
|Tanzania
|31.3
|-0.9
|125
|Côte d’Ivoire
|31.2
|-1.7
|126
|Cambodia
|31.1
|+0.1
|127
|Lesotho
|30.9
|-1.7
|128
|Guyana
|30.8
|+0.8
|129
|Cuba
|30.5
|-1.8
|130
|Haiti
|30.4
|+0.3
|130
|Madagascar
|30.4
|-0.5
|130
|Mozambique
|30.4
|+0.8
|130
|Pakistan
|30.4
|-0.9
|134
|Namibia
|30.3
|-0.6
|135
|Bahamas
|30.1
|+0.5
|136
|Antigua and Barbuda
|30
|-0.2
|137
|Bolivia
|29.9
|-2.1
|138
|Burkina Faso
|29.8
|-4.6
|139
|Belize
|29.7
|-0.5
|140
|Eswatini
|29.3
|-1.4
|140
|Tajikistan
|29.3
|-0.5
|142
|Angola
|29.1
|+3.9
|142
|Guatemala
|29.1
|-1.9
|144
|Mali
|29
|-1.6
|145
|Afghanistan
|28.8
|+0.9
|145
|Samoa
|28.8
|-0.9
|147
|Gambia
|28.7
|-0.8
|147
|Niger
|28.7
|-1
|149
|Cameroon
|28.6
|-3.6
|150
|Malawi
|28.5
|+0.7
|150
|Micronesia, Federated States of
|28.5
|-2
|152
|Sudan
|28.3
|-1.7
|153
|Egypt
|28
|-2.3
|154
|Timor-Leste
|27.8
|+3.6
|154
|Togo
|27.8
|+1.7
|156
|Guinea
|26.8
|-1.7
|157
|Grenada
|26.7
|+1.1
|158
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|26.6
|+5.7
|159
|Zambia
|26.5
|-1.5
|160
|Dominica
|26.4
|-0.7
|160
|Tonga
|26.4
|+1.9
|162
|Congo (Brazzaville)
|26.3
|+2.4
|163
|Algeria
|26.2
|-0.6
|163
|Honduras
|26.2
|-0.1
|163
|Kiribati
|26.2
|+4.6
|163
|Mauritania
|26.2
|+0.8
|167
|Congo (Democratic Republic)
|26.1
|+0.1
|168
|Vanuatu
|25.9
|-1.1
|169
|Fiji
|25.8
|+0.4
|170
|Palau
|25.5
|+5.6
|171
|Benin
|25.4
|-1.6
|172
|Libya
|25.3
|+2.0
|173
|Djibouti
|25.2
|+1.3
|174
|Papua New Guinea
|25
|-1.3
|175
|Comoros
|24.9
|-0.3
|176
|Marshall Islands
|24.6
|+5.8
|177
|Iraq
|24
|+0.7
|178
|Chad
|23.9
|-0.6
|178
|Cook Islands
|23.9
|+2.8
|180
|Solomon Islands
|23.3
|+1.5
|181
|Burundi
|22.1
|-0.6
|182
|Gabon
|21.8
|+1.9
|183
|Eritrea
|21.4
|-1.1
|183
|Guinea-Bissau
|21.4
|+2.1
|185
|South Sudan
|21.3
|-0.3
|186
|Venezuela
|20.9
|-0.5
|187
|Niue
|20.1
|-1.6
|188
|Tuvalu
|20
|-0.2
|189
|Central African Republic
|18.6
|-2.1
|190
|Nauru
|18
|-1.5
|191
|Equatorial Guinea
|17.4
|-0.6
|192
|Syria
|16.7
|-2
|193
|North Korea
|16.1
|-2.8
|193
|Yemen
|16.1
|-3.8
|195
|Somalia
|16
|-1.9
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
500 cannabis clinics successful, Health Ministry plans to expand
Bomb in Narathiwat explodes, monks and soldiers unharmed
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 4,079 infections, 39 deaths, provincial totals
Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
Finance Minister: economy of Thailand will recover in 2023
Thailand: 1st in Asia, 5th worldwide in Global Health Security Index
EU devises new measures against ‘economic coercion’
Rohingya vs. Facebook: What are the chances of success?
Plant-based Baiya vaccine can be adjusted for Omicron variant
AfricaLink On Air — 10 December 2021
Pakistan: Where did billions of rupees in COVID aid go?
GirlZ Off Mute celebrates one year of stories told by African girl reporters
Chaiyaphum rebuilding after grandson burns down family’s house
Afghanistan opium trade booms since Taliban takeover
200 funeral attendees quarantined after deceased diagnosed with Covid-19
China makes a donation of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
LATEST NEWS: First Omicron case detected in Thailand
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
First Omicron strain reported in Thailand, Test & Go traveller tests positive
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
168 Thai soldiers apparently forced to finish masturbating before showering
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
Penis park in Khon Kaen is urging visitors to hug a member
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
- Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
- Chiang Mai4 days ago
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
- Bangkok3 days ago
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
- World3 days ago
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
- Bangkok3 days ago
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Results for 2 travellers infected with Covid-19 in November come out positive for Omicron
Recent comments: