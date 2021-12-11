Economy
Finance Minister: economy of Thailand will recover in 2023
Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith says that the economy of Thailand should see a full recovery, not next year, but by 2023. The economy is expected to grow by about 4% next year so 2022 would begin economic recovery, but it will take longer for Thailand definitely bounce back after the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Finance Minister believes that Thailand economic growth will depend in large part on tourism and that by 2023 the tourism sector should have gained enough momentum to aid in the country full economic recovery. He said that after such a financially difficult catastrophe like Covid-19, the economy will take at least three years to regrow two levels similar to pre-pandemic.
The government have plans to dump 1 trillion baht into the economy which, along with the positive figures of the growing trade and export sectors, should fuel all the economic expansion predicted for 2022. 300 billion baht have the government injection will come from state enterprise investment, while 600 billion more it’s from the state investment budget.
With moves like the pumping money into the economy, the government hopes to increase consumer confidence which will encourage spending and consumption domestically that will help the economy grow. Private investment is also expected to be a helpful factor.
The governor of the Bank of Thailand agreed with the predictions saying that he expects the company to fully recover by the first quarter of 2023. He warns though that government policy regarding finance and money must continue to support the economic growth in order for Thailand to recover.
While Thailand is recovering from the pandemic the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 has sent the global economy into a panic and Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Center responded by downgrading their prediction for next year from 3.4% to 3.2%, quite a bit lower than the Minister of Finance’s prediction of 4%.
The economic dive from Omicron maybe shorter lives than expected though, as research shows that the new variant is likely more infectious but less severe than the Delta variant which role likely mean that the economic effect will be less severe as well.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
500 cannabis clinics successful, Health Ministry plans to expand
Bomb in Narathiwat explodes, monks and soldiers unharmed
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 4,079 infections, 39 deaths, provincial totals
Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
Finance Minister: economy of Thailand will recover in 2023
Thailand: 1st in Asia, 5th worldwide in Global Health Security Index
EU devises new measures against ‘economic coercion’
Rohingya vs. Facebook: What are the chances of success?
Plant-based Baiya vaccine can be adjusted for Omicron variant
AfricaLink On Air — 10 December 2021
Pakistan: Where did billions of rupees in COVID aid go?
GirlZ Off Mute celebrates one year of stories told by African girl reporters
Chaiyaphum rebuilding after grandson burns down family’s house
Afghanistan opium trade booms since Taliban takeover
200 funeral attendees quarantined after deceased diagnosed with Covid-19
China makes a donation of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
LATEST NEWS: First Omicron case detected in Thailand
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
First Omicron strain reported in Thailand, Test & Go traveller tests positive
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
168 Thai soldiers apparently forced to finish masturbating before showering
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
Penis park in Khon Kaen is urging visitors to hug a member
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
- Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
- Chiang Mai4 days ago
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
- Bangkok3 days ago
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
- World3 days ago
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
- Bangkok3 days ago
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Results for 2 travellers infected with Covid-19 in November come out positive for Omicron
Recent comments: