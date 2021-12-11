Connect with us
Economy

Finance Minister: economy of Thailand will recover in 2023

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Arkhom Termpittayapaisith discusses the Thailand economy. (via Flickr International Transport Forum)

Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith says that the economy of Thailand should see a full recovery, not next year, but by 2023. The economy is expected to grow by about 4% next year so 2022 would begin economic recovery, but it will take longer for Thailand definitely bounce back after the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Finance Minister believes that Thailand economic growth will depend in large part on tourism and that by 2023 the tourism sector should have gained enough momentum to aid in the country full economic recovery. He said that after such a financially difficult catastrophe like Covid-19, the economy will take at least three years to regrow two levels similar to pre-pandemic.

The government have plans to dump 1 trillion baht into the economy which, along with the positive figures of the growing trade and export sectors, should fuel all the economic expansion predicted for 2022. 300 billion baht have the government injection will come from state enterprise investment, while 600 billion more it’s from the state investment budget.

With moves like the pumping money into the economy, the government hopes to increase consumer confidence which will encourage spending and consumption domestically that will help the economy grow. Private investment is also expected to be a helpful factor.

The governor of the Bank of Thailand agreed with the predictions saying that he expects the company to fully recover by the first quarter of 2023. He warns though that government policy regarding finance and money must continue to support the economic growth in order for Thailand to recover.

While Thailand is recovering from the pandemic the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 has sent the global economy into a panic and Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Center responded by downgrading their prediction for next year from 3.4% to 3.2%, quite a bit lower than the Minister of Finance’s prediction of 4%.

The economic dive from Omicron maybe shorter lives than expected though, as research shows that the new variant is likely more infectious but less severe than the Delta variant which role likely mean that the economic effect will be less severe as well.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
image
palooka
2021-12-11 14:21
Finance minister says 4% growth next year, Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Center responded by downgrading their prediction for next year from 3.4% to 3.2% Only a difference of some 20%. Think I'll go with the Siam Commercial Center, (plus a…
image
Cabra
2021-12-11 14:21
When hasn't the THA economy relied in tourism. Therein lies the rub. Without real change Thailand will always be cursed to suffer from an over reliance on tourism, and in this day of age, is one covid variant away from…
image
Jason
2021-12-11 14:32
Making predictions at this stage is making the economists in Thailand looking like they were recruited from TAT.
image
Dedinbed
2021-12-11 14:38
Hope springs eternal .. only to be dashed on the rocks of reality .. 2023 is too far away to be making claims like this when at the mo' it's a step forward , then a step back for everyone…
image
AlexPTY
2021-12-11 14:40
obviously, this guy should resign... quickly
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

