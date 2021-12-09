Connect with us
Bangkok

Possible fourth Omicron case in Thailand, waiting for confirmation

Avatar

Published

 on 

Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand. | Photo by Aiytan for Unsplash

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry today said that a 41 year old Thai man who arrived from Congo via the “Test & Go” quarantine exemption program is likely to be the fourth Omicron case of the kingdom, adding that the results are due in 1-2 days. The Tes & Go entry scheme is for fully vaccinated travellers from select countries. Reports say the man had previously received two AstraZeneca injections.

On Wednesday, two Omicron cases were imported into Thailand. Two Thai nationals returning home from Nigeria on November 24 and tested positive for the virus upon arrival. They’re tests were later reviewed again following the emergence of the Omicron variant and came out positive for the mutated strain.

However, the Thai government is poised to loosen restrictions even more now that the situation has begun to improve, at least according to Dr Sumanee Watcharasin, an assistant spokeswoman from CCSA. She said her department will meet on Monday to discuss further loosening of restrictions as the number of infections begins to decline and the national vaccination drive continues to make significant progress.

A government spokesperson said PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is pleased with the improvement as almost 263,000 coronavirus vaccine doses were given out yesterday, increasing the total to over 95 million. The spokesperson added that the PM has also urged individuals who have not yet had vaccinations to do so and stated that he wants Thais to enjoy themselves during the New Year celebrations without the need for lockdowns.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

 

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
anarchofarmer
2021-12-09 18:07
Cannot be! Didn't the self-anointed defender of the realm assure us peasants that he would never permit this onerous obnoxious to cross the borders? Surely the font of all knowledge could not possibly have erred!
image
Rookiescot
2021-12-09 18:10
2 minutes ago, anarchofarmer said: Cannot be! Didn't the self-anointed defender of the realm assure us peasants that he would never permit this onerous obnoxious to cross the borders? Surely the font of all knowledge could not possibly have erred!…
image
anarchofarmer
2021-12-09 18:15
4 minutes ago, Rookiescot said: Yes he did. I saw him standing on the beach next to King Canute. 4 minutes ago, Rookiescot said: Yes he did. I saw him standing on the beach next to King Canute. Was…
image
Griff1315
2021-12-09 18:23
6 minutes ago, anarchofarmer said: Was it at full tide??? Needs a Tsunami to wash that amount of S#!t away.
image
Rookiescot
2021-12-09 18:41
25 minutes ago, anarchofarmer said: Was it at full tide??? They both appeared to be somewhat wet so I suspect it was.

image
