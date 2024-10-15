Sattahip squad busts a gamble of gals in illegal gaming ring

Picture courtesy of TMN Cable TV Pattaya

Police in Sattahip arrested a group of Thai women for illegal gambling after receiving a tip-off from concerned citizens. The women were caught playing Pok Deng behind a local restaurant near the Bang Saray Night Market.

Police responded immediately to the report and apprehended four women. Evidence seized at the scene included a deck of Pok Deng cards, 240 baht (US$7) in cash, and a cloth used for the game. The suspects were transported to Sattahip Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The women were charged with violating the Gambling Act of 1935, specifically for engaging in unauthorised gambling for financial gain. During questioning, the suspects revealed that they had been misled by social media reports, which claimed that playing cards had been legalised in Thailand. One of the suspects admitted they were unaware of the requirement to obtain legal permission from relevant officials before engaging in such activities.

“We saw many posts online saying it was legal to play cards now, and we thought it was okay to do it anywhere.”

Sattahip police emphasised that while some forms of gambling might appear to be legalised, they often require proper business licenses, appropriate locations, and partnerships with district officials. Private games, such as the one the women were involved in, remain illegal without the necessary permissions, reported The Pattaya News.

In related news, police raided a luxury resort in the Na Jomtien area of Chon Buri at the weekend uncovering a gambling operation and arresting 15 Thai gamblers at the scene. Officers from the Provincial Investigation Police Region 2 raided the luxury resort on September 28, in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri and found 15 gamblers playing a popular Thai card game called Poek Deng, also known as Pok Paet Pok Kao. Advertisements Police seized 100 baht in cash, along with three decks of cards and various gambling tools. A 32 year old Thai man, Boonlert Narakate, was identified as the renter of the resort room. A 52 year old Thai woman, Laksika Pramaso, was found to be the dealer.