Ouch! Man falls from mango tree, ends up with metal rod through his testicles | The Thaiger

South
Ouch! Man falls from mango tree, ends up with metal rod through his testicles
PHOTO: Daily News
Daily News reports that an iron rod, sitting under a mango tre,e had gone right through a man’s testicles after he fell from a mango tree in Nakorn Si Thammarat yesterday.
The poor man, Piyapong, was fighting extreme pain as friends tried to keep him in consciousness with smelling salts. Meanwhile, according to the report, the Tai Teck Tung rescue team worked quickly to cut the ends of the rod with a metal grinder.
But the process only increased the man’s misery, vibrating the rod. He fainted three times as they worked to cut the metal rod so he could be taken to hospital where they could remove the rod surgically.
He was taken to Hua Sai hospital in Nakorn Si Thammarat.
Piyapong had been collecting chilies then decided to get some mangoes by climbing up a tree. Then he fell onto the rod that passed right through his jeans, and right through his testicles.
SOURCE: Daily News
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Environment
Corals bleaching off Pattani
PHOTOS: Thon Thamrongnawasawat
Corals at Koh Losin, off the coast of Pattani in the south of Thailand in the Gulf of Thailand, have started to bleach and are reported to be in a ‘critical situation’.
Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, assistant dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University and a marine biologist says, “Koh Losin is in the Gulf of Thailand which is far from the coast in Pattani.”
“The sea water temperature is at 31 degree Celsius, which is over the limit for coral bleaching.”
“Most of them are corals which are bleaching are in shallow areas. This means that sunlight has contributed to the bleaching. Deeper water temperatures are colder. Similar to others areas in Thailand.”
Read more about coral bleaching HERE and HERE.
South
Four southern islands to be closed to tourists during monsoon
PHOTO: Koh Kradan
Four islands in the Haad Chao Mai National Park in Trang, southern Thailand, will be closed to tourists for four months starting June 1.
The chief of the Haad Chao Mai national park, Narong Kong-iad, says that access to the park will be denied to tourist from June 1 to September 30 for “the nature to rehabilitate itself”.
He said there will be a strong southwest monsoon during the period, so it could be dangerous for tourists to go out to the sea. Four popular tourist destinations – Koh Mook, Koh Kradan, Koh Waen and Koh Chuek – will be closed to tourists during the four month break.
The closure of many Andaman Sea islands is now an annual precaution to protect tourists during the monsoon. Surin Islands were closed last week and the Similans will be closed too soon.
Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley has been closed for at least two years to allow rehabilitation of the tourist-trampled environment.
Koh Mook
Hot News
Co-ordinated pipe bomb attacks in Yala injure five
FILE PHOTO
Five Army troops and rangers have been injured after southern insurgents threw pipe bombs. Security officials say the incidents happened at three locations in Yala in what appears to be a co-ordinated incident.
The commander of Muang Yala police station, Pol Col Narawee Binwaearong, says two insurgents on a motorcycle rode to a security checkpoint on the Siroros Road in Muang district and the rider threw a pipe bomb at the checkpoint at about 8.15pm. The bomb lended next to the booth and causing minor damage to the road only.
Soon after, another pipe bomb was hurled at a security checkpoint on Sukyang Road, Yala, in front of a police residential building in the main town district. Two Army troops and two rangers received minor injuries from the second attack. The four suffered ringing ears and chest pain and were sent to Yala Hospital.
Then, about 8.30pm, insurgents accessed the compound of Ban Ba-ngoi Sinae School in Tambon Ba-ngoi Sinae in Yala’s Yaha district. One threw a pipe bomb at the rangers’ living quarters. That bomb exploded on the roof of the house. Shrapnel from the bomb injured a 43 year old ranger. He was also taken to the Yaha district hospital.
