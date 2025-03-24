Bangkok care centre exposed for covering up abuse of old Alzheimer’s man

A caretaker at an elderly care centre in the Bang Kapi area of Bangkok physically abused an old man with Alzheimer’s, prompting his daughter to share the story with the media in her quest for justice.

The 59 year old woman, Tayanat Kajornnapapong, brought the abuse to public attention because the care centre and Lat Phrao Police Station failed to provide justice. The centre initially refused to hand over CCTV footage and even threatened to sue her for seeking the truth about the abuse of her father.

Tayanat revealed details of the incident to Channel 3 yesterday, March 23, explaining that she worked every day and did not have time to care for her father, 77 year old Jongkit, who is a bedridden patient with Alzheimer’s disease and therefore requires close supervision.

As a result, Tayanat decided to place her father in the care centre in Bang Kapi, paying 30,000 baht per month for the service.

Tayanat first became suspicious of abuse in January when she noticed her father using his left hand to support his right hand while eating. He told her that his hand was hurting. She also observed a bite mark on his wrist.

During Chinese New Year in February, Tayanat gave each caretaker at the centre a cash gift. While distributing the money, she asked her father to review the work of each caretaker.

When he saw the alleged abuser, he spoke to her in Chinese saying, “This one is evil. I don’t like her.”

Tayanat requested CCTV footage showing the caretaker in question interacting with her father but the centre refused to comply. Eventually, she managed to obtain the footage and discovered evidence of the abuse.

Tayanat filed a complaint against the caretaker at Lat Phrao Police Station and reported the cruel behaviour to the Department of Health Service Support. However, there has been no progress in the case.

Determined to seek justice, Tayanat took the matter public and sought assistance from renowned lawyer Paisarn Rueangrit, which prompted a response from the authorities. Thanakrit Jit-areerat, Assistant to the Minister of Public Health, announced plans to raid the care centre as soon as possible.