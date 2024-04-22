Thai woman claiming Steven Gerrard her father, arrested

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:32, 22 April 2024| Updated: 17:32, 22 April 2024
68 1 minute read
Photo via DailyNews

Police arrested a drug-addicted Thai woman for causing disturbances and scaring away customers at a petrol station in the Isaan province of Udon Thani today, April 11. She previously gained attention on Thai social media last year for falsely claiming to be the daughter of Steven Gerrard.

Mueang Udon Thani Police Station officers were notified of the ensuing chaos at a PTT petrol station on Prachak Sinlapakhom Road at around 9.50am today and investigated the scene. They discovered the Thai woman, identified as 39 year old Jantima, inside the women’s bathroom.

She was dressed in a Liverpool shirt and black shorts, muttering to herself while insisting that the police keep their distance. Jantima claimed to the police that she had come to the petrol station to study chemistry.

The petrol station attendant, 23 year old Wissanu Khan-apha, informed Channel 7 that Jantima regularly came to the petrol station. She would often cause a commotion in front of the convenience store and dance on the sink in the women’s bathroom.

Related news

Wissanu suspected Jantima of using drugs and suffering from a mental illness. He wanted police to arrest Jantima, fearing she might harm the station or customers.

The police also suspected Jantima of drug use and questioned her but she did not respond directly. Instead, she asked the officers how many methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba, they could buy for her.

Following the arrest, Jantima was taken to the police station for drug testing and a mental health evaluation. The police also planned to investigate whether she lived alone or with family members.

According to Matichon, Jantima had a known history of drug abuse and had previously stirred trouble in August of last year. During that incident, she attempted suicide while under the influence of Yaba by setting fire to her rented room using a curtain and some paper.

The room’s owner contacted the police and was able to intervene before the situation escalated. However, what drew widespread attention to her story was her assertion, when questioned by the police about her family, that the former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard was her father.

Thai woman claiming Steven Gerrard her father, arrested | News by Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Scorching heatwave cooks up egg-splosive price surge in Thailand

Published: 17:15, 22 April 2024

Khao Yai’s Haew Narok Waterfall dries amid Thailand drought

Published: 17:02, 22 April 2024

Chemical warehouse fire causes evacuation in Ban Khai district

Published: 16:58, 22 April 2024

Thai boxing camp owner executed at religious festival in Buriram

Published: 16:44, 22 April 2024