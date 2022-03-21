Thailand
Thai villagers put up sign told tell an aggressive elephant to go away
After attempts to lure a hot-tempered elephant back into a wildlife sanctuary failed, locals in the village where the elephant has wreaked havoc, destroying plantations and killing an elderly woman, have put up a sign – even though the elephant cannot read – telling the animal to go away.
Park officials in eastern province Prachin Buri were ordered to detain the 25 year old elephant, named “Sidor Noke,” and bring it back to the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary. The aggressive elephant has been roaming around the Khao Mai Kaew sub-district for the past three months, raiding plantations and killing a 73 year old woman as she was picking vegetables and fruit.
Officers tried to lure the elephant back into the forest, but the animal returned to the community and plantations in search of food. Other elephants from the same herd also started wandering around the area. Even though the elephant cannot read, the residents decided to put up a sign to tell the elephant to go away.
The sign said… “Dear Sidor Noke, all of the residents are suffering from your invasion. You destroyed food and killed our friend. Please go away. This is the human area, not for elephants… from Khao Mai Kaew residents.”
The authorities are now monitoring the situation and are working on bringing all of the elephants back to the forest. Reports say elephants could be roaming the plantations due to a lack of food and water in the forests during a summer drought.
SOURCE: Khaosod
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai villagers put up sign told tell an aggressive elephant to go away
Singha Estate to invest B11 billion in projects in 2022, targets hotels and offices
Flash flood warning in Phuket, southern Thailand
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
Asia News Today | More North Korea missiles, ‘genocide’ in Myanmar
Monday Covid Update: 23,441 new cases; provincial totals
Nok Air asks for time to promote routes to new Betong airport after cancelling flights
200 crocodiles on sale in Trang, southern Thailand
Thai woman who claims she escaped organ harvesting sentenced to 6 months in prison
Phuket proposes visa and work permit scheme for digital nomads in Thailand
UKRAINE UPDATES: Ukraine won’t surrender Mariupol; Zelensky calls Israeli MPs; 25% of Ukrainians flee home; Pope visits children
Most of Thailand to be hit by heavy rainfall today and tomorrow
Chiang Rai officials detain 12 Chinese nationals after illegal border crossings
Thailand News Update | SongKran in Thailand for 2022?
Don’t forget about dengue while worrying about Covid – Thai health officials
Health officials express concern over risk to elderly unvaccinated during Songkran
Tangmo: Police examine ‘fresh evidence’ — CCTV video of person on speedboat
City Guide: Visiting Bangkok with family? Avoid these places…
Province in Western Thailand works to revive tourism in new scheme
Young Swiss man needs O negative blood donations after heatstroke on Thailand island
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
Bangkok eases alcohol restrictions, large events and shopping centres allowed to serve booze
FTI wants Test & Go dropped, all entry restrictions lifted for vaccinated arrivals
Thailand’s power will be more expensive in May
Swimming pools built for monkeys in Lop Buri to prevent aggression from heat
Spicy som tam vendor in Thailand brings in 10,000 baht a day after posing in lingerie
Unpacking the long and winding road to ‘endemic’ in Thailand – latest changes to Covid restrictions
Songkran 2022 might be back on in Thailand, but…
Bar raided in Bangkok’s Nana, woman arrested for alleged child sex trafficking
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose scrapping pre-departure PCR for Test & Go
Aircraft wreckage washes up on Nakhon Si Thammarat beach in Southern Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Malaysia1 day ago
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
FTI wants Test & Go dropped, all entry restrictions lifted for vaccinated arrivals
- Economy4 days ago
Thailand’s power will be more expensive in May
- Thailand4 days ago
Spicy som tam vendor in Thailand brings in 10,000 baht a day after posing in lingerie
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Unpacking the long and winding road to ‘endemic’ in Thailand – latest changes to Covid restrictions
- Songkran2 days ago
Songkran 2022 might be back on in Thailand, but…
- Bangkok4 days ago
Carl’s Jr. says goodbye to Thailand, stores in Bangkok and Pattaya close next week
- Crime2 days ago
Tangmo: Fresh autopsy of Thai actress dispels suspicions (preliminary findings)