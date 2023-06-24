Triumph over adversity: Thai teenage girl peddles to provide for family

PHOTO: KhaoSod

A 15 year old Thai girl finds herself in the challenging role of becoming the breadwinner of a family of three, following a family accident that resulted in their dwelling at a temple’s land. The girl, her grandmother, and her 8 year old sister, who is suffering from anaemia, are now living in a makeshift home in the temple premises, where the structure is on the verge of falling apart, and they’re obliged to shower out in the open.

Yesterday reporters were alerted to the situation of the schoolgirl and her family living in destitution on the land of Ang Sila Temple in Nong Ya Plong district, Phetchaburi. The girl, known as Gib, has displayed incredible determination amid her hardship, working as a boat peddler selling items to support her grandmother and sister.

The makeshift home in which they reside is an elevated little shack constructed with bamboo and galvanised tin sheets. Rather alarmingly, their bathing area is just a partially-covered open spot, and for using the toilet, they are required to walk approximately 200 metres away from their dwelling place.

The young girl, along with her sister, were left with their grandmother at the age of three months after their parents separated leaving them in the care of their 50 year old grandmother. Their troubled family history grew even more convoluted when their grandmother remarried and moved the family to her new husband’s house in front of Ang Sila Temple.

Unfortunately, two years ago, the grandmother had a severe argument with her new husband, who consequently removed her from the home. The family found solace at the local temple, where the head monk graciously permitted them to construct a temporary dwelling within the temple grounds.

Faced with the shocking realities of their living conditions, numerous local officials and community groups have rallied around the family, offering much-needed support. Scholarships and grants have been extended to Gib, while the family has been given a sum of money with which to improve their housing conditions.

The local public health office has also pledged resources to help build a proper toilet facility. To further aid them, the head monk of the temple has offered to cover their utility bills and food supplies and to assist until Gib completes her education.

While Gib’s plight has moved many, it has also highlighted the struggles faced by many Thai families who are battling extreme levels of poverty and hardship. With perseverance, community support, and assisted aid, Gib and her family are working towards a more positive future. At the same time, the tale serves as a stark reminder of societal disparities that need to be addressed sensitively.

In related news, Toey, a four year old Thai girl, takes care for her blind grandmother, and her story has gone viral, resulting in a response of support totaling 5.9 million baht (US$170,000). To read more click HERE.