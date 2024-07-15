Opal-Suchata Chuangsri wins Miss Universe Thailand 2024

Picture courtesy of The Star official website

Opal-Suchata Chuangsri has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2024, following an evening of intense competition and dazzling performances. The final event, held yesterday, showcased the talents and poise of 40 contestants who vied for the prestigious title.

The evening began with a spectacular opening performance by all the contestants, each introduced sequentially, setting the stage for what would become a memorable night. As the competition moved through various stages, the anticipation grew until the final three contestants were selected.

The crucial moment of the night came when the finalists were asked to answer a pivotal question: The term Woman Empowerment is often discussed in our society. Can you tell us what this term means to you and how you would incorporate it into your life? This question was the deciding factor in the judges’ final evaluation.

Opal-Suchata’s response resonated deeply with both the judges and the audience.

“I have always believed that our power can be conveyed through our stories. Like my experience with a breast tumour surgery and my Opal For Her project, which aims to raise awareness and provide guidance and hope to those battling breast cancer. This is a global issue, and empowering women extends beyond Thailand—it’s worldwide. This is what I have done and will continue to do.”

The heartfelt and personal nature of her answer drew thunderous applause and cheers, securing her the crown.

Phuket’s Suri-Suzana Renaud, competing as MUT 17, was named the first runner-up, while Ubon Ratchathani’s Mook-Karnruethai Tassabut, known as MUT 08, took the second runner-up position.

With her new title, Opal-Suchata Chuangsri will represent Thailand at the 73rd Miss Universe competition, scheduled to take place in Mexico. The entire nation will be watching as she takes the global stage, embodying the grace, intelligence, and strength that earned her the Miss Universe Thailand 2024 crown, reported the Pattaya news.