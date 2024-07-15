The three tours recommended by the Tourism Authority of Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the nation’s leader in tourism operations, recommends three tours for travelers who want to truly experience Thailand’s beauty.

Aiming to drive Thailand towards sustainable experience-based tourism activities, TAT promotes the tourism industry through marketing, communications and service provision.

TAT hopes to grow Thailand’s tourism ecosystem by providing trustworthy resources, information and data for prospective travellers to guide their activities and preparation.

While Thailand has an innumerable amount of things to do and places to see, TAT are well versed in what experiences are the best for tourists seeking to enjoy their time in Thailand.



These are the three tours TAT recommends for future sightseers in the Land of Smiles.

Chaiyaphum

The Chaiyaphum tour is a two day getaway where you will journey through a number of national parks, waterfalls and natural reserves.

On Day 1, you will explore the Pa Hin Ngam National Park, blooming with wild jungle flowers and orchids.

At Pa Hin Ngam, you will have the chance to take in the panoramic view from Sut Phaendin, while also visiting two local waterfalls, Thep Phana and Thep Prathan.

To finish off the day, you will visit Sai Thong National Park, known for its main attraction, a 100 metre high waterfall.

Day 2 will kick off with visiting Tat Ton National Park and then visiting the Phraya Phakdi Chumpon (Lae) Monument, a statue dedicated to Chaiyaphum city’s founder.

After, you will visit the Phu Phra and Wat Sila-Ard, a small mountain with a collection of ancient depictions of Buddha at the base.

Finally, you will finish your tour by visiting the Phu Laen Kha National Park, a mountain range containing jungles, time forests, rock formations and streams, all leading into the Chi River.

Buri Ram – Surin

The Buri Ram to Surin tour according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand will give you the opportunity to experience Thailand’s cultural heritage, ancient architecture, and shared history in South-East Asia.

On Day 1, you will travel through the Phanom Rung Historical Park, 1,000 year old Khmer site built on an extinct volcano.

Then you will visit the Thung Laem Reservoir for bird watching and sightseeing, the Centre of Southern Northeast Culture for archaeological education, and the Khao Angkhan temple which dates back to the 8th or 9th century.

Day 2 will bring you to three different Khmer historical attractions, the Prasat Hin Mueang Tam Stone Sanctuary, the Prasat Wat Khok Ngio and the Nong Hong Sanctuary.

To finish up Day 2, you will observe the Big Buddha image (Phra Phuttharup Patima Santayaphirom Satuek Udom Ratnimitmunin), a place revered by locals which is often the centrepiece for religious celebrations.

On the final day you will travel through the Surin Province, where you will visit the Ta Muean Thom Khmer Ruins, the Sikornpoom Castle historical monument and the Baan Chan Rom Weaving Village.

Samut Songkhram

The Songkhram tour is a two day tour blending both Thai cultural activities and the natural beauty of the province.

On Day 1, you will visit the Khlong Khon Mangrove Forest Conservation Centre, the Don Hoi Lot sandbar and the Thai Dessert Museum (yes dessert, not desert)!

To finish up Day 1, you will spend time at the beloved Amphawa Floating Market, a canal which in the afternoon and evening becomes occupied by vendors preparing food and drinks in their boats for customers.

Day 2 of the Samut Songkhram tour begins with visiting the Wat Amphawan Cheityaram located near the King Rama II Memorial Park (which you will visit later in the day).

Then you will visit the Amphawa Chaitpattana Nurak, an area dedicated to preserving Thai folk wisdom and the Amphawa people’s way of life.

Next, you will spend some time becoming acquainted with Thai classical musician Kru Eua, by visiting a building dedicated to his life and impact on Thailand’s beloved musical heritage.

After exploring more of the King Rama II Memorial Park, you will finish this tour by visiting two temples, Wat Phummarin Kudi Thong and Wat Intaram.

These three tours highlighted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand encapsulate the cultural, historical and natural features of Thailand which make it a hub for tourists from around the world.