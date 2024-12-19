Thai woman accepts laced drink at Pattaya nightclub, hospitalised

Published: 17:39, 19 December 2024
Thai woman accepts laced drink at Pattaya nightclub, hospitalised
A night out in Pattaya took a dangerous turn for a woman after accepting a drink from a Chinese tourist, leading to severe health issues.

The incident occurred when the Thai woman was celebrating her sibling’s birthday at a club on Walking Street, Pattaya, Chon Buri. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, recounted her ordeal, which included passing out and being rushed to the hospital.

The encounter with the Chinese man occurred at around 3am yesterday, December 18. Communicating through Google Translate, he asked the woman if she would spend the night with him, to which she declined, citing her boyfriend’s presence at another bar. Despite the refusal, the man ordered an orange juice for her. Unaware of any danger, the Thai woman drank it, assuming it to be a harmless beverage.

By 4am, the woman moved to another bar and eventually returned to her room by 5am. It was then that her symptoms began to manifest. Initially attributing her shaky hands and rapid heartbeat to caffeine consumption, she soon realised it was something more severe.

By 6am, she was vomiting repeatedly and experiencing intense internal heat. Her hands and feet turned a purplish hue, prompting her to seek immediate medical attention.

Her first visit was to a government hospital, where she received minimal treatment and was discharged despite her worsening condition. Unsatisfied, she transferred to a private hospital, where doctors conducted blood tests.

The results revealed the presence of drugs in her system, though the specific substance remained unidentified. The revelation shocked her, as she hadn’t anticipated such an outcome. Friends speculated it might have been a sex drug, reported KhaoSod.

“This has been a significant lesson for me. I will never accept drinks from strangers again, and I urge all women to exercise caution when going out.”

The incident underscores the importance of vigilance when accepting food or drinks from unfamiliar individuals, especially in nightlife settings. It highlights the potential dangers that can arise from seemingly innocent interactions and serves as a cautionary tale for others.

The incident also raises questions about the responsibility of clubs and bars in safeguarding their patrons. Ensuring a safe environment requires cooperation between venue owners, staff, and patrons.

Implementing stricter regulations and training staff to recognise and handle suspicious behaviour can be effective measures in preventing such incidents.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years.

