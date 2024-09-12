Thai supermarket Big C to launch four new branches

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Big C Supercenter Plc, one of Thailand’s biggest supermarket and convenience store chains, is set to expand with the launch of four additional branches by the end of 2025.

Company Chief Executive and President Aswin Techajareonvikul announced plans to renovate 18 existing stores and open one new store this year, with a total investment of 5 billion baht.

“Moreover, the company aims to add three more stores by the end of 2025 and continue to expand its Big C Mini convenience store.”

Currently, Big C operates over 1,800 stores across Thailand and in international locations such as Hong Kong, Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam.

The company has decided not to renew lease agreements for its Sukhaphiban 3-2 branch in Bang Kapi, Bangkok, and the Rangsit 2 branch in Lam Luk Ka, Pathum Thani. The branches will remain open until September 15 and 30, respectively.

“The employees can transfer to nearby Big C branches or apply to work for Big C in their hometowns on a voluntary basis.”

Additionally, Big C announced the relocation of its Rat Burana branch in Bangkok to a new freehold area under Berli Jucker Plc at the Chao Phraya River basin. The current store will remain open until October 31, and the newly relocated store is expected to open next year, reported Bangkok Post.

