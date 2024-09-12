Thai supermarket Big C to launch four new branches

Published: 09:35, 12 September 2024
67 1 minute read
Big C Supercenter Plc, one of Thailand’s biggest supermarket and convenience store chains, is set to expand with the launch of four additional branches by the end of 2025.

Company Chief Executive and President Aswin Techajareonvikul announced plans to renovate 18 existing stores and open one new store this year, with a total investment of 5 billion baht.

“Moreover, the company aims to add three more stores by the end of 2025 and continue to expand its Big C Mini convenience store.”

Currently, Big C operates over 1,800 stores across Thailand and in international locations such as Hong Kong, Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam.

The company has decided not to renew lease agreements for its Sukhaphiban 3-2 branch in Bang Kapi, Bangkok, and the Rangsit 2 branch in Lam Luk Ka, Pathum Thani. The branches will remain open until September 15 and 30, respectively.

“The employees can transfer to nearby Big C branches or apply to work for Big C in their hometowns on a voluntary basis.”

Additionally, Big C announced the relocation of its Rat Burana branch in Bangkok to a new freehold area under Berli Jucker Plc at the Chao Phraya River basin. The current store will remain open until October 31, and the newly relocated store is expected to open next year, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, the end of an era as the renowned department store Robinson Srinakarin, which has served the community for 30 years, permanently closed its doors on August 20. Located within Seacon Square Srinakarin in Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok, its closure left only three Robinson branches. Robinson Seacon Square’s official page announced the closure with a promotional campaign, offering up to 50% discounts on all items in a clearance sale.

In other news, police in Bangkok seized 1,878 food items from 12 Chinese supermarkets due to non-compliance with Thai language labelling regulations. The Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) led the inspections following numerous public complaints.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

