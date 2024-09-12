Pattaya gears up for 61st OSEAL Lions Forum this November

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

The Pattaya Area Sponsorship Procurement Committee convened an important meeting yesterday at the Chanyut and Friends Law Office, situated at the Pattaya Central Red Light Intersection. The gathering was presided over by Chanyut Hengtrakul, the former Secretary to the Minister of Education, who now leads the committee.

Discussions centred around the upcoming 61st Orient and Southeast Asian Lions Forum (OSEAL) Annual Meeting, which is set to occur from November 14 to 17 at the PEACH International Convention Center, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel, Pattaya. This event will attract Lions Club members from 15 countries, offering a valuable opportunity for networking, exchanging ideas, and sharing cultures, all in adherence to OSEAL Conference guidelines.

Chanyut stressed the urgency of ramping up efforts to boost additional income in the Pattaya area to support the conference attendees.

The committee plans to promote the event extensively and invite local business operators to contribute to make the meeting a success. This initiative aims to leave a positive impression and enhance Pattaya City’s reputation among all participants, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, heavy rainfall which lasted three hours submerged parts of Pattaya, resulting in extensive vehicle damage. Thunderstorms and heavy rain lashed Pattaya on September 3, significantly affecting the city as observed by local reporters. The intense downpour led to rapidly rising water levels, overwhelming the drainage system and causing widespread flooding.

In other news, the Phueng Luang Asawin Foundation has unveiled an ambitious plan to turn hundreds of rai in Huay Yai, East Pattaya, into a sustainable agricultural powerhouse. Locals packed a community forum on Sunday, September 8 to hear the exciting details of a project that promises to revolutionise their livelihoods.

The foundation, established by Mom Chao Pansawali Kitiyakara, mother of Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali, is spearheading a massive initiative aimed at boosting local incomes through sustainable farming. The project will focus on crop rotation, vegetable cultivation, and economic crops, utilising several hundred rai of land.

